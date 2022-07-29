www.investorsobserver.com
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
Market Volatility Declines Slightly On The First Trading Day Of August
U.S. stocks extended their rebound on Friday, amid further decline in the US dollar, as investors cheered strong corporate earnings results despite higher labor costs and continuous rise in inflation. Better-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc AAPL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN lifted overall market sentiment, while energy companies including Exxon Mobil...
Stocks rally, closing out best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 59 points to 4,130, or 1.4%, and finished 9.1% higher for July. The index is still down 13.3% for the year, however.
U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?
The company has excellent prospects in the near term as economies reopen worldwide.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Business Insider
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022
U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Trade Higher Following Amazon, Apple Earnings And Other Top Headlines July 29
SURPRISE BEATS: Expectations were set low heading into earnings season. And so far, companies have matched or beat those lowered expectations for the most part. Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL both released earnings after the close Thursday and both beat on top and bottom line. Amazon’s earnings were...
CNBC
European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%
LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Apple profit declines nearly 11%
Even the world's most valuable tech company isn't immune to the more challenging global economic climate.
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Earnings Preview For Harmonic
Harmonic HLIT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Harmonic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Harmonic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
InvestorPlace
Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Plunges 50% on Patent News
While pharmaceutical companies often face great risks in the clinical testing arena, they can also suffer extraordinary setbacks in the courtroom, as Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) unfortunately demonstrated today. Authorities halted trading on BHC stock as it plunged 50% during the morning session. An unfavorable ruling on Bausch’s patent battle against Norwich Pharmaceuticals – which aims to develop a generic version of the former’s Xifaxan drug – severely clouded BHC’s viability.
Trading Amazon on Earnings: How Much More Can It Rally?
It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to say this, but shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report are rocketing higher after earnings. Shares are up more than 11% on Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. Despite generating a...
