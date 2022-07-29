State Fair vendors prepare to leave

www.kxnet.com
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
More Flyers in North Dakota
According to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission, there has been a 31% increase in passenger boardings for the first half of 2022. The Red River Valley Water Supply Project : Senator …. Senators Tracy Potter and Joan Heckaman with over-run …. Nexstar Woman of the Year: Judy Pickett. What’s next...
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Long-term care facilities struggling in our state
North Dakota long-term care facilities continue to face staff shortages, and it’s happening across our state. According to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, about 15 hundred employees left the field during the covid-19 pandemic. Right now, the organization says facilities have been contracting out to fill in vacancies, but that is costing a […]
Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
The 15 Things We Would Like To Outlaw In North Dakota
There's really not much I don't like about North Dakota. Yeah, the weather can be annoying at times. Mostly the wind, but other than that I personally love the 4 changes of seasons even though sometimes like this year we miss out on one or two of them This year spring was pretty much a no-show.
North Dakota, Montana receive $18.5 million for rural broadband
(The Center Square) - North Dakota and Montana are sharing $18.5 million in funding that will provide high-speed internet to rural residents, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday. The funding is through the ReConnect Program, which was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a USDA news release....
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
On-time planting and timely rains give central North Dakota wheat 'best potentials we've ever seen'
WILTON, N.D. — It wouldn't have taken much for 2022 spring wheat in central North Dakota to beat the 2021 crop. "Well, last year's crop — there wasn't one, right?" said Jamie Schurhamer, agronomy manager at Hefty Seeds in Wilton, said. Most of the wheat and corn in the area was hayed rather than combined as drought stress limited growth and yield.
