Homicide investigation on I-55 in south St. Louis

fox2now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning. FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis …. Boeing’s modified contract offer halts union strike. Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run …. Man dead in...
FOX2now.com
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood
A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis. Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End …. FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis …. Back to School Store returns to St. Louis. Boeing’s modified contract...
FOX2now.com
15-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A 15-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning. FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis …. Boeing’s modified contract offer halts union strike. Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run …. Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End …...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group carjacks pizza delivery driver before chase, crash in Downtown St. Louis
Police say a group carjacked a pizza delivery driver Friday afternoon before his vehicle was involved in a brief police chase and a crash in Downtown St. Louis.
Man shot on I-55 in south St. Louis Friday
ST. LOUIS — The southbound lanes on Interstate 55 were closed near Gasconade Street due to a shooting on the interstate. The interstate reopened at about 3:15 p.m. St. Louis police said a man was shot while inside his car on I-55. St. Louis police's homicide unit has been requested to investigate the shooting.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
KSDK
St. Louis police detective retires after 30 years
Archie Shaw spent 30 years on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as a detective. He has also spent many years mentoring kids.
FOX2now.com
Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis
Police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis. Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 …. Poll shows workers aren’t saving enough for retirement. Study shows link between fitness trackers and weight …. Study shows chocolate is good for high blood...
Carjacking suspect shot in gunfire exchange with officer near St. Louis
An officer shot a carjacking suspect Friday evening after an exchange of gunfire across the Missouri-Illinois state line near St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 vehicles damaged overnight during rapid gunfire in St. Louis
Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.
KMOV
Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KMOV
15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after 15 cars were hit by bullets in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning, officers say. Officers tell News 4 that officers heard about 100 shots just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lucas. Police later found 15 cars with ballistic damage.
KMOV
Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police chase across the Mississippi
An investigation is underway after a downtown St. Louis crash Friday afternoon stemmed from an apparent police chase.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Savannah M. Stewart, 19, of Imperial was injured Thursday afternoon, July 28, in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-44 east of Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:08 p.m., Stewart was driving a 2002 Mercury Cougar east on the interstate and...
FOX2now.com
Schools in St. Louis City hit hard by flooding
Nearly three dozen schools from the St. Louis Public School district suffered some sort of damage from this week's flooding. FBI raid in St. Louis for Russian propaganda crackdown. Police chase across the Mississippi. Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 …. East STL Locals evaluate homes amid flood...
Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run crash
Matthew Nikolai was a third-generation Cadet. His father, uncle, and grandfather attended CBC. He was going to be a senior.
Comments / 0