ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Homicide investigation on I-55 in south St. Louis

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago
fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in St. Louis city

Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning. FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis …. Boeing’s modified contract offer halts union strike. Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run …. Man dead in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man dead in shooting in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood

A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis. Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End …. FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis …. Back to School Store returns to St. Louis. Boeing’s modified contract...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

15-year-old shot in north St. Louis

A 15-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning. FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis …. Boeing’s modified contract offer halts union strike. Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run …. Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End …...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University City, MO
City
Ferguson, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

Man shot on I-55 in south St. Louis Friday

ST. LOUIS — The southbound lanes on Interstate 55 were closed near Gasconade Street due to a shooting on the interstate. The interstate reopened at about 3:15 p.m. St. Louis police said a man was shot while inside his car on I-55. St. Louis police's homicide unit has been requested to investigate the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Dejong
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
FOX2now.com

Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis

Police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis. Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 …. Poll shows workers aren’t saving enough for retirement. Study shows link between fitness trackers and weight …. Study shows chocolate is good for high blood...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Creek#What Would You Do#St Louis County#Violent Crime#Cardinals#Fbi#Russian
KMOV

Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Savannah M. Stewart, 19, of Imperial was injured Thursday afternoon, July 28, in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-44 east of Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:08 p.m., Stewart was driving a 2002 Mercury Cougar east on the interstate and...
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX2now.com

Schools in St. Louis City hit hard by flooding

Nearly three dozen schools from the St. Louis Public School district suffered some sort of damage from this week's flooding. FBI raid in St. Louis for Russian propaganda crackdown. Police chase across the Mississippi. Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 …. East STL Locals evaluate homes amid flood...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy