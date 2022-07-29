ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Cadiz Boil Water Advisory Lifted For North Cadiz

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz

After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

City Of Cadiz Donates $10K To Genesis Express Construction Project

Genesis Express and its coming Inter-generational Community Center received a big boost Friday morning, when Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the staff at Cadiz City Hall presented a promised $10,000 check toward construction costs. Genesis Express Historian Jonathan White was on hand as the organization’s representative, and noted that there’s...
CADIZ, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cadiz, KY
Government
City
Cadiz, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Killed In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Helping Hands Presented Key To The City

To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Helping Hands of Trigg County invited residents to West Cadiz Park Saturday for a cookout, where they recieved a surprise. Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented KG Ariagno with a Key to the City for her part in starting the organization. The Board of Helping Hands...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In South Main Street Shooting

A Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that damaged a home and two vehicles in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm 20-year-old Thomas Welch fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash

A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting

Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
FAIRVIEW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Dorothy Butler, 101, of Elkton

Funeral services for 101-year old Dorothy Butler of Elkton will be Tuesday, August 2, at 2:00 pm at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include: Son: Anthony Fox "Tony" Butler of Elkton. Sister:...
ELKTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Glendale Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
tncontentexchange.com

Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project

Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting

An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy