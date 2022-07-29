Cadiz Boil Water Advisory Lifted For North Cadiz

www.wkdzradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
wkdzradio.com
Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz
After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
wkdzradio.com
City Of Cadiz Donates $10K To Genesis Express Construction Project
Genesis Express and its coming Inter-generational Community Center received a big boost Friday morning, when Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the staff at Cadiz City Hall presented a promised $10,000 check toward construction costs. Genesis Express Historian Jonathan White was on hand as the organization’s representative, and noted that there’s...
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
wkdzradio.com
Man Killed In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead...
wkdzradio.com
Helping Hands Presented Key To The City
To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Helping Hands of Trigg County invited residents to West Cadiz Park Saturday for a cookout, where they recieved a surprise. Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented KG Ariagno with a Key to the City for her part in starting the organization. The Board of Helping Hands...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
RELATED PEOPLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In South Main Street Shooting
A Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that damaged a home and two vehicles in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm 20-year-old Thomas Welch fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
wkdzradio.com
Dorothy Butler, 101, of Elkton
Funeral services for 101-year old Dorothy Butler of Elkton will be Tuesday, August 2, at 2:00 pm at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include: Son: Anthony Fox "Tony" Butler of Elkton. Sister:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Homicide trial, fortune tellers, new distillery and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Couple convicted of negligent homicide in death of bed-ridden sister: The woman had Parkinson’s disease and was in the couple’s care for a year and a half. She was found malnourished and riddled with bed sores. READ MORE.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
tnrealestatelistings.com
3779 Glen Raven Rd Cedar Hill, TN 37032 — MLS# 2418375
Beautiful 2 year old house in the country but close access to the interstate. Large rooms with an open concept and a big front porch. Home has an attached 3 car garage and a swimming pool off the back patio.
Search underway for suspects after carjacking at Clarksville gas station
The Clarksville Police Department is working to identify the suspects involved in a carjacking earlier this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
whopam.com
One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting
An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
clarksvillenow.com
Strict rules for fortune tellers, tarot card readers could be lifted in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a law that few, if any, knew existed, it turns out that fortune tellers and tarot card readers in Clarksville are required to meet strict standards for higher education, physical health and morality. They are also required to report to a city board that doesn’t exist.
Comments / 0