Here’s how TikTok helped two businesses survive the pandemic

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FDetroit, MI
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Running a Startup: 5 Common Roadblocks and How To Overcome Them
Launching a startup is hard work -- with no guarantee that it will lead to a thriving, profitable company. In fact, 20% of new businesses fail within the first year, according to the U.S. Bureau of...
Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” thundered Elon Musk in a leaked memo to Tesla staff in late May. The world’s richest man doubled down when he confirmed the...
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
Inc.com
A Customer Found a Short Note With Their McDonald's Delivery. It's a Master Class in Marketing
You might have seen the story of a customer who recently received a surprising note with their McDonald's delivery circulating on LinkedIn. The post shows a picture of the classic McDonald's brown paper bag and a note. It's not what one would usually expect to receive alongside a Big Mac and fries, but neither is what the note said:
'People know cuts are coming': Meta workers fear losing their jobs and famous perks, such as free food, after Zuckerberg slammed complacency from staff brought on by the pandemic
Meta staff are scared stiff they will lose their jobs following a furious Q&A session from CEO Mark Zuckerberg - fearing their high salaries and long-enjoyed perks such as free food may be a thing of the past. The concerns were aired by workers in an internal message board, who...
The top reasons people are leaving their jobs right now, according to McKinsey. Hint: It’s not all about pay
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Despite a lot of recession fears, it doesn't seem like the Great Resignation will be slowing anytime soon. Another 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in May—and a new McKinsey report suggests that 40% of the workforce are still very unhappy with their jobs and looking for new opportunities. This is bad news for hiring managers.
How to Build Aesthetic Intelligence to Win Over Luxury Customers
The concept of aesthetic value is not usually associated with financial value. Metrics and analytics cannot measure creativity, style and taste. But aesthetic intelligence is a crucial element in the luxury business strategy. It can enhance or detract from the overall value of a company. Aesthetic intelligence in business is...
Inc.com
What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company
Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’
Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
Self-Made Millionaire Sachin Bishnoi's Strategy For Entrepreneurial Success
Everyone dreams of achieving financial freedom to live the life of their dreams. However, only a few actually strive to turn this dream into a reality by stepping out of their comfort zone. Starting a business from zero and scaling it up to a different level requires a lot of planning, effort, and an innovative mindset.
6 Signs You’re Meant To Become an Entrepreneur
Just like aspiring artists, musicians and actors, there's no shortage of hopefuls who imagine themselves as born entrepreneurs. The problem is that both tend to imagine the throngs of adoring fans (or...
P&G Leverages Digital to Drive Sales, Internal Productivity
Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies are now coming up against many challenges beyond their control, from supply chain challenges to skyrocketing inflation. In this difficult environment, it is all the more important for them to optimize the areas within their control. To that end, Cincinnati, Ohio-based CPG giant Procter & Gamble,...
Fast Company
Gen Z employees have become the default office tech support—and they’re not happy about it
Lost files, computer viruses, outdated software: Tech malfunctions are nothing new in the workplace, and almost half of working America reports that they seek out coworkers at least once a day for tech assistance. While computer struggles may feel universal, troubleshooting tech issues is far from a shared job. In fact, over one in four Gen Z workers feel they cannot get work done due to being designated the default “tech support” for their colleagues, according to a new study conducted by OSlash.
How Much Does the Average Startup Need To Open Its Doors for Business?
When it comes to the cost of opening a business, there is no such thing as an "average startup." Costs to start a company vary wildly based on the type of business, where it operates, whether it has a...
Owning a Franchise Could Be Your Fastest Route to Business Ownership. Here's What You Need to Know to Succeed.
Franchises are an excellent way to start a business. They offer entrepreneurs and business professionals the opportunity to get in on a plug-and-play business with a well-established reputation and brand already in place. But before you shell out the tens of thousands of dollars needed to buy one, let's break down what you can expect.
ceoworld.biz
3 Finance Tips for New Entrepreneurs
Carving out your niche in the business world isn’t for the faint of heart. But after months and even years of planning, you’ve started to earn income as a new business owner. As an entrepreneur, you get the best of flexibility and earning potential plus some major financial responsibilities.
4 Small-Business Ideas for Women
Starting your own business can be an empowering way to take control of your financial life, while also (ideally) allowing for more flexibility in when and how you work. But knowing where to start or...
Phys.org
Exploring how our social interactions begin at a young age
What do building pyramids, going to the moon, paddling a two-person canoe or dancing a waltz have in common? All these actions are the result of a common goal between multiple partners and lead to a mutual sense of obligation, known as "joint commitment." This ability to cooperate is universal in humans and certain species of animals, like the great apes.
ceoworld.biz
A Conversation with Seaquake Crypto CEO Andrew Katz
Which qualities have made Seaquake Co-founder and CEO Andrew Katz successful as a C-suite executive, innovator, and cutting-edge entrepreneur?. According to Katz, his sustained and remarkable success over the years has been due to three key factors:. An unrelenting drive. The ability to adapt and pivot at a moment’s notice....
10 Steps To Launching Your Own Small Business
If you’re thinking of launching a small business, there are a series of steps you’ll have to take to transform it from a great idea into a functioning, licensed business. Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US. Regardless of the type of industry your...
