Columbus, GA

High pressure continues the summer pattern of afternoon showers and average temperatures

By Karissa Chilcote
wrbl.com
 2 days ago
www.wrbl.com



 

WRBL News 3

Staying mostly dry for Monday; isolated storms back by midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve seen a warmer afternoon across the southeast after the stalled boundary retreated northward helping to clear skies and lower our rainfall chances. However, many areas climbed into the mid to upper 90s as we saw more sun throughout the day. Monday expect pretty similar conditions as temperatures are expected to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Scattered Showers and Storms North, Mostly Sunny and Dry South!

We’re starting out with lots of sunshine here in Columbus and Phenix City, but there are some clouds around north of us, and that’s where the best chances for rain will be today. A stationary front is draped west to east across north Georgia and north Alabama up into southern Tennessee. That’ll help enhance the rain coverage for the northern half of the the state, but the southern half will be mostly sunny and mostly dry.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive. There is no word in possible injuries in the incident. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. This is a developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Henry County wreck kills one

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus. Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
#North Georgia#High Pressure#Ga
WTVM

Diverse Power customers seeing extreme rise in power bills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People serviced by Diverse Power are experiencing a sharp rise in their electric bills. Last Wednesday, Diverse Power announced a temporary 10% rate increase, leaving many people in the Chattahoochee Valley with skyrocketing bills. According to Diverse Power, the increase is a response to a 28%...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Stewart County School District to require masks for students, staff

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and teachers in the 2022-2023 school year. This decision comes from a high transmission of COVID-19 in the area. All students and staff must wear a mask in the building of the school and also on buses and transportation.
STEWART COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
opelikaobserver.com

Hope Remains In Downtown Opelika

OPELIKA — Opelika is mourning the loss of Maffia’s. One week ago, on July 21, Maffia’s burned to the ground in the middle of the night, leading to a total loss. In the week since, recovery has begun, even though it is a slow process. Opelika’s Mayor,...
OPELIKA, AL
247Sports

Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
AUBURN, AL
tjournal.com

Century Bloom in Schley County

The century plant, Agave americana, is monocarpic, meaning it will bloom once in its lifetime. Depending on the climate, it may not bloom for 10 or 20 years, and it may bloom just once. Monocarpic means it dies after blooming, but it produces offshoots known as pups that keep growing...
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at Riverview Apartments

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in Phenix City, at Riverview Apartments. Multiple police officers have responded to the apartment complex, located at Whitewater Avenue and 16th Street. WRBL has reached out to the Phenix City Police Department for additional details. We are awaiting a response. This is a developing […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love

Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA



