High pressure continues the summer pattern of afternoon showers and average temperatures

We’re starting out with lots of sunshine here in Columbus and Phenix City, but there are some clouds around north of us, and that’s where the best chances for rain will be today. A stationary front is draped west to east across north Georgia and north Alabama up into southern Tennessee. That’ll help enhance the rain coverage for the northern half of the the state, but the southern half will be mostly sunny and mostly dry.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO