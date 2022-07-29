High pressure continues the summer pattern of afternoon showers and average temperatures

www.wrbl.com
Staying mostly dry for Monday; isolated storms back by midweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve seen a warmer afternoon across the southeast after the stalled boundary retreated northward helping to clear skies and lower our rainfall chances. However, many areas climbed into the mid to upper 90s as we saw more sun throughout the day. Monday expect pretty similar conditions as temperatures are expected to […]
wrbl.com
Scattered Showers and Storms North, Mostly Sunny and Dry South!
We’re starting out with lots of sunshine here in Columbus and Phenix City, but there are some clouds around north of us, and that’s where the best chances for rain will be today. A stationary front is draped west to east across north Georgia and north Alabama up into southern Tennessee. That’ll help enhance the rain coverage for the northern half of the the state, but the southern half will be mostly sunny and mostly dry.
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive. There is no word in possible injuries in the incident. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. This is a developing […]
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
WTVM
Henry County wreck kills one
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus. Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles...
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
WTVM
Diverse Power customers seeing extreme rise in power bills
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People serviced by Diverse Power are experiencing a sharp rise in their electric bills. Last Wednesday, Diverse Power announced a temporary 10% rate increase, leaving many people in the Chattahoochee Valley with skyrocketing bills. According to Diverse Power, the increase is a response to a 28%...
Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
WTVM
Stewart County School District to require masks for students, staff
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and teachers in the 2022-2023 school year. This decision comes from a high transmission of COVID-19 in the area. All students and staff must wear a mask in the building of the school and also on buses and transportation.
WTVM
Columbus officers locate 16-year-old boy, found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department located a missing teen. 16-year-old Anthony Wiggins was last located and is safe, according to officials.
WTVM
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grannies on Guard - a Facebook group - held their monthly meeting to show kids how to have fun without electronics. They met Thursday night, July 28, at the 29th Street Gym. Grannies on Guard meets with kids while they’re still young to show that there are other ways to be entertained. And to help keep at risk children out of trouble.
Valley Police locate missing mother of three, she is safe
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have located Sheree Finley. She is alive. She was located on CR 84 Saturday. We are awaiting more information. Thank you to everyone who shared the missing person‘s report and had a hand in returning her home safely to her family.
opelikaobserver.com
Hope Remains In Downtown Opelika
OPELIKA — Opelika is mourning the loss of Maffia’s. One week ago, on July 21, Maffia’s burned to the ground in the middle of the night, leading to a total loss. In the week since, recovery has begun, even though it is a slow process. Opelika’s Mayor,...
247Sports
Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
tjournal.com
Century Bloom in Schley County
The century plant, Agave americana, is monocarpic, meaning it will bloom once in its lifetime. Depending on the climate, it may not bloom for 10 or 20 years, and it may bloom just once. Monocarpic means it dies after blooming, but it produces offshoots known as pups that keep growing...
Opelika-Auburn News
Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance
Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program. This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to...
Heavy police presence at Riverview Apartments
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in Phenix City, at Riverview Apartments. Multiple police officers have responded to the apartment complex, located at Whitewater Avenue and 16th Street. WRBL has reached out to the Phenix City Police Department for additional details. We are awaiting a response. This is a developing […]
The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love
Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
