Ohio Sec. of State LaRose visits Morrow County Board of Elections

WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Lima News
Letter: Frustrated by choices on the primary ballot
Welcome to the Aug. 2 special election, brought to you by our legislators’ inability to draw a straight line on a map and paid for by Ohio taxpayers. As always in a primary, you have three choices of ballot. If you choose not to affiliate with a party, you will be met with a blank stare and a wave.
WOUB
Unprecedented Ohio legislative primary on August 2 will likely go mostly unnoticed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Nearly 1,300 candidates will vie for the chance to represent their parties this fall in a vote that usually happens in March or May, but the redistricting saga that’s dragged on for almost a year scratched that vote. This Tuesday, the primary...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Summer Crisis Program helps residents in Crawford, Marion, and Morrow County
The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.
ocj.com
Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)
Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
13abc.com
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the only statehouse race in northwest Ohio with contested Aug. 2 primaries on both sides. House District 43 features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, including the Old West End, Old Orchard neighborhood, and parts of southwest Toledo. On the Republican ballot: Wendi Hendricks,...
Despite renewed criticism, Gov. DeWine plans to reappoint Ohio Right to Life president to state medical board
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine intends to reappoint the president of Ohio Right to Life to the state medical board, the governor’s office has confirmed after questions about the appointment were raised by advocates for abortion rights. The groups, which earlier this month jointly penned a letter...
sciotopost.com
Ohio University Returns to Mandatory Mask Policy for Most Campuses
OHIO – Ohio University is returning to mask mandates at several of its campuses. Ohio University reported to all school members and staff this week that several campus areas are now back to mandated masks. On 7/29/22 the Campus reported that 6 of the 8 campuses would have the...
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mayor’s Court in Cardington
The following cases were determined in Cardington Mayor’s Court from July 5, 2022 to July 18, 2022:. 1. Cody E. Vance, Mount Gilead, expired/unlawful license plates and seat belt/driver, guilty, paid waiver. 2. Patrick A. Loudermilk, Centerburg, failuire to control, guilty, paid waiver. 3. Andrew P. Orecchio, Cardington, shortcutting/avoiding...
Dewine signs executive order loosening rules for nurses aides
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed and executive order on Friday that will loosen requirements for nurses aides.
‘OhioBuilds’: How much has been invested in Appalachian communities so far?
Columbus, OH (WTRF)-Governor Mike DeWine is investing $500 million into Appalachian communities. That funding is going towards the Governor’s “OhioBuilds” initiative. It focuses on transforming infrastructure, including downtown development, healthcare, and workforce development. So far, the state is pouring money into a number of different projects. Those involve sewer and water, demolition to unwanted buildings, […]
What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage counties now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised for indoors
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Portage — are now red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in terms of...
Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education
LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
Mount Vernon News
Ohio EPA investigating Mount Vernon’s lime sludge storage
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started an investigation into Mount Vernon’s activities with lime sludge that was being removed from lagoons at its water treatment plant to keep them operational. Mount Vernon resident David Daniels complained to City Council on Monday that they lacked the proper permits...
Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
