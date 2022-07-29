ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hearing for emergency motion against Georgia abortion law set

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.11alive.com

allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Lottery raised $25-B for education: Governor Kemp

Governor Brian P. Kemp is excited to announce the Georgia Lottery Corp. has raised $25 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall

With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

WATCH | Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump demands justice in Brianna Grier case

DECATUR, Ga. — UPDATE: You can watch the full press conference in the video player above this story. Ben Crump, the famed Civil Rights attorney who has worked on cases including those for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, will today be highlighting the case of a Georgia mother of two who died while in the custody of sheriff's deputies in central Georgia earlier this month.
DECATUR, GA
nowhabersham.com

Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies

MCDONOUGH (Georgia Recorder) – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’

High school graduates throughout Greater Atlanta were invited to join Stacey Abrams and the Abrams for Georgia campaign for an evening of celebration at Terminal West on June 6. “One Georgia Fest: Grad Edition” was an event designed to highlight the graduating seniors’ accomplishments. The Democratic candidate for governor provided music, free food, drinks and […] The post Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVC

Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase

A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
GEORGIA STATE

