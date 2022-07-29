Hearing for emergency motion against Georgia abortion law set

www.11alive.com
Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
Georgia Lottery raised $25-B for education: Governor Kemp
Governor Brian P. Kemp is excited to announce the Georgia Lottery Corp. has raised $25 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.
Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
Around Georgia: Fallen officer honored, cookout with council canceled
GBI employees and several other law enforcement agencies lined up outside GBI headquarters to pay respects to fallen Fairburn Police Department Sergeant Jean-Harold Louis Astree. Astree died in a car crash Thursday morning. You can watch the video of the escort for Astree below. Cookout with Council canceled. Norcross City...
Lawsuit says city of College Park refuses to obey law it asked Georgia legislature to pass
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The city of College Park asked the Georgia state legislature to pass a bill allowing it to have a senior homestead exemption. Now, a new lawsuit says the city is refusing to obey the law it asked for. Shirley Robinson, 82, said she never expected...
WATCH | Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump demands justice in Brianna Grier case
DECATUR, Ga. — UPDATE: You can watch the full press conference in the video player above this story. Ben Crump, the famed Civil Rights attorney who has worked on cases including those for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, will today be highlighting the case of a Georgia mother of two who died while in the custody of sheriff's deputies in central Georgia earlier this month.
Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies
MCDONOUGH (Georgia Recorder) – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker brought in one of the nation’s most influential political figures in recent memory as part of a major, law enforcement endorsement on Friday. Newt Gingrich, the ex-Georgia congressman who engineered the GOP’s 1994 takeover of the U.S. House, joined...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’
High school graduates throughout Greater Atlanta were invited to join Stacey Abrams and the Abrams for Georgia campaign for an evening of celebration at Terminal West on June 6. “One Georgia Fest: Grad Edition” was an event designed to highlight the graduating seniors’ accomplishments. The Democratic candidate for governor provided music, free food, drinks and […] The post Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Here's a look at how the new 988 mental health hotline is working in Georgia
ATLANTA — A new 24/7 mental health hotline is seeing a spike in calls in Georgia since launching two weeks ago, according to dispatchers. The new 988 number has seen a 45% increase nationally too. People who call 988 can get resources and dispatch can send out mental health...
Georgia will expand Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education into elementary grades
The Georgia Department of Education is developing elementary Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses. This will allow students to explore career interests and opportunities in the early grades. The courses will provide early exposure to careers and will be developmentally appropriate for elementary students. The program will build on...
Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase
A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
Georgia county files suit to force land sale for spaceport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county has filed a lawsuit seeking to force a company to sell land on which the county has long planned to build a launchpad for commercial rockets. Commissioners in coastal Camden County said in a statement Thursday that Union Carbide Co.’s refusal to...
Joyce Barlow earns endorsement of Democracy for America
ALBANY — Democracy for America has endorsed Democrat Joyce Barlow for Georgia House District 151 in her race against Mike Cheokas. Barlow, an award-winning registered nurse and Albany small business owner, is one of just three candidates in Georgia to receive DFA’s endorsement.
