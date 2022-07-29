HEAT INDEX TO TOP 100 DEGREES THIS WEEKEND IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH

bocanewsnow.com
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South FloridaBroward County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August
Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Blown transformer in Pembroke Pines causes power outage
A blown transformer in Pembroke Pines caused a power outage Sunday evening, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said. The incident happened near Taft Street and NW 95th Avenue, according to a tweet from the police department. Police officers and firefighters are on the scene to prevent injuries from downed power lines. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by ...
Watch where you swim, pools and beaches dealing with lifeguard shortages
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a lifeguard shortage many regions of the country, including here in South Florida. At Ravenswood Pool in Port St. Lucie, a sign reads: "Due to the national lifeguard shortage, we are unable to fully open the pools this season. The pools will be open and operating at limited capacity on select days, for limited hours, to ensure the safety of the public while we continue our search for lifeguards."
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants. Diners can visit PalmBeachesDining.com to sign up for a free digital passport for access to all the savings available throughout Palm Beach County during Restaurant Month.
Parking meters won't be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Changes are coming to the city of West Palm Beach's downtown parking. The changes will affect parking spots from the Amtrak train station all the way east to Flagler Drive after outcry from the public. Starting Monday, the city is doing away with its 24/7 enforcement. Plus the amount of...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show to Reopen in Late 2022
This Fort Lauderdale staple is reopening after roof damage shut them down in 2020
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez. When we were interviewing candidates for The Palm Beach Post's vacant south county reporter position, one from New York caught our attention. She told us in detail about a story she wrote about the plight of New York City...
Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County
Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations in Palm Beach County. The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute meals to those in need on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Belle Glade, and Delray Beach. Locations...
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman saves kitten stuck in Delray Beach storm drain for 6 days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a draining day for a kitten who was found stuck in a tight spot in Delray Beach. A woman who spotted 6-week-old Donatello trapped in a storm drain earlier this week called Delray Beach Fire Rescue for help. After six days of...
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Boca Chase Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid HOA Fees
In Florida, Even A Seemingly Small Unpaid Assessment Can Lead To HOA Foreclosure. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live in community with a Homeowners Association, you need to pay all dues and fees on time. If you don’t, no matter how small […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Couple visits pub in Boca Raton after murder in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The surveillance video showed a man and woman hugging and kissing in a bar in Boca Raton, playing pool with friends, just like any regular boyfriend and girlfriend early Tuesday morning. An hour earlier, investigators said Jacqueline Herre sat behind the wheel of...
Here Are the Brightline Crossings With the Most Accidents in South Florida
South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...
At the Table newsletter: Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem
Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem. Wing Day deals. New and upcoming restaurants. I hesitate to tell you about the gem within a gem that is happy hour at Lewis Steakhouse. But some pleasant surprises I found during a recent visit to the new Jupiter restaurant compel me to do so.
UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”
PSBO Detectives Believe She Is Choosing To Not Call Her Mom… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The woman at the center of a missing persons investigation that started several weeks ago may actually be “missing” by choice. Jacky Reyes, according to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
Palm Beach Skate Zone remains community staple after damaging fire
A cool, popular ice skating spot in Lake Worth Beach is thriving after the facility was nearly destroyed by flames in February.
