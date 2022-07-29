Damascus Trail Center to open August 27

heraldcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State ParkThe Planking TravelerMouth Of Wilson, VA
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Feeling Hungry and Lucky? We Tried Mr. Lucky's at The Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
The annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion will take place from September 9th through the 11thCheryl E PrestonBristol, TN
Efforts underway to restore grave marker of historic ‘changemaker’
Rocky Tweed left the cemetery distressed but determined. The Lebanon resident started making phone calls. He connected with Anna Leigh DeBord, the head of the Smyth County Historical Society. She then took on Tweed’s call for action. Tweed, a lifelong local history buff, had come to visit Aspenvale Cemetery...
Heavy rain, flood threat to continue through Monday
Heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding is expected to continue through Monday in the Mountain Empire. “Then we all get into more of a normal pattern after this,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday. A frontal boundary and two...
McCallums discuss navigating 65 years of marriage
After eight decades together, the McCallums say they don’t even know when they met. The couple, Richard and Beverly McCallum of Bristol, Tennessee, have been married for a whopping 65 years. Yet they met maybe as much as 20 years before that. Richard, 85, and Beverly. 84, sweetly say that they just don’t remember.
State of emergency declared for SWVA flooding
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency after another severe flooding event in Southwest Virginia for the second time this month. On Wednesday and Thursday, Pound, Virginia got an estimated 5 to 6 inches of rain, and Clintwood, Virginia saw more than 6 inches in the two-day period, according to Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Morristown, Tennessee office. Those numbers exceed the area’s normal average rainfall total for the entire month of July, which is typically around 5 inches, Wasilewski said.
State Liners game canceled
Bristol’s Appalachian League game with the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday was canceled due to rain. Bristol (13-33) split a doubleheader with Pulaski (24-25) on Saturday, winning the first game 11-10 and dropping a 7-3 decision in the nightcap. The State Liners overcame a 9-0 deficit to win the...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker, GW, Lebanon on move in VHSL realignment plan; Abingdon's Hungate transfers to UVA
Honaker, Lebanon and George Wythe would be among the schools on the move under the latest plan devised by the Virginia High School League’s Realignment Committee. There were several major moves unveiled from the group’s meeting on July 25 that used the newest enrollment figures to establish the VHSL’s alignment that would begin in the 2023-24 school year and consist of a four-year cycle.
State Liners edge River Turtles in first game of twinbill, 11-10; fall in nightcap
BRISTOL, Va. – Exactly one week after their most miserable loss of the season, the Bristol State Liners earned their most memorable victory of 2022. Bristol overcame a nine-run deficit in posting an 11-10 walk-off win over the Pulaski River Turtles on Saturday in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
State Liners rained out again
The Bristol State Liners were washed out for the third straight day as their Appalachian League game with the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night at DeVault Stadium was postponed due to rain. Bristol (12-32) hosts Pulaski (23-24) today at 5 p.m. in a doubleheader. Former George Wythe High School...
Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office seeks support for search and rescue aid
The Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office is seeking funding to reinstitute a program intended to help locate people with special needs and those who are prone to go missing. Sheriff Tyrone Foster and Lieutenant Ronnie Leonard, head of the program, are on a mission to restart the office’s Project Lifesaver operation after it was put on the backburner recently due to a lack of manpower and funding. The program provides monitoring devices that aid in locating missing persons, particularly those with conditions like Alzheimer’s, dementia or other cognitive issues.
UVA Wise and MECC partner to expand college access
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College) have partnered to help students bridge the gap from high school diplomas to college degrees in an effort to raise the educational attainment rate in Southwest Virginia. A $75,000, two-year grant will fund research needed to launch...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:02 AM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Sunday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest.
BHC Baseball Player of the Year: Abingdon's Ethan Gibson
ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Falcons came within one strike of claiming their first VHSL baseball championship on June 11. For AHS players and fans, that Saturday afternoon 6-5 setback to Liberty Christian Academy in Spotsylvania was hard to digest. But standout junior Ethan Gibson didn’t waste time wondering...
Science Hill's Kellen Hensley is a snap at center
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Football is all about the snap for Kellen Hensley. “It has been a lot of reps,” said Hensley, who is entering his fourth season as the starting center at Science Hill. “I have loved every minute of it.”. Science Hill head coach Stacy...
Heavy rains delay flood assessment in Buchanan County
Federal flood damage assessments in Buchanan County are now expected to be completed sometime next week. A team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in the county this week but had to suspend completion of their work due to additional heavy rains in the affected areas. Parts of the county were hard hit by flash flooding on July 12 and 13 and, while more than 100 structures were impacted, there no fatalities and only one person was injured.
Pay-to-stay proposal postponed again
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Commission once again postponed a resolution, which, if passed, would implement a pay-to-stay program for inmates confined at the Sullivan County Jail. Commissioner Herschel Glover, one of the co-sponsors of the resolution, explained the reason behind this third postponement. "After the judges came...
BHC Softball Coach of the Year: Wise Country Central's Allison Shortt
Basketball isn’t the only sport the girls are thriving in at Wise County Central. Softball is doing just fine too. One season after falling in the Region 2D championship game, the Warriors took the next step in the spring, defeating freshman phenom pitcher Carly Compton and Tazewell to claim that title and earn a home game in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
BHC Softball Player of the Year: Wise County Central's Bayleigh Allison
Clad in a black cap and gown, Bayleigh Allison of Wise County Central walked across the stage on May 7 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center to receive her diploma. It was certainly a special moment for Allison, but another major milestone was attained a couple of weeks after graduation that would officially put an exclamation point on her four exciting and gratifying years of high school.
Two-quarterback system may just work for Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Joey Christian has heard all about the drawbacks of playing two quarterbacks on a regular basis. He is learning to deal with it. “I know the old adage,” said Christian, in his fourth season as head coach at Dobyns-Bennett. “If you got two you don’t have one, but we have got two and I am happy about that.”
