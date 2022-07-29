Sarah H. Bowman will become the associate vice president for institutional advancement at Ferrum College, a Wednesday press release from the college said. “Sarah’s breadth of experience and passion for higher education will make her a great asset to the College. Throughout the hiring process, it was clear that she identified with Ferrum’s mission and understood how our marketing and engagement efforts are paramount to achieving the ambitious goals we seek to achieve in the coming years,” Wilson Payne, vice president for institutional advancement, told The Franklin News-Post. “During this inflection point within higher education, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Sarah join our team as we seek to grow our presence throughout Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the broader region.”

FERRUM, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO