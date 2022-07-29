ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Jailed On Child Neglect Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are looking for Diana Gottlieb early Monday morning, know this: she’s in jail. The resident of the 5900 block of NW 2nd Avenue is facing charges of child neglect and drug possession. Gottlieb, also known as Diana […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Police search for 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach. According to Miami Beach Police, Alysun Fraser was last seen along the 1200 block of 17th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, after she told her legal guardian that she was going to apply to jobs on Lincoln Road.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A case of retaliation? 2 facing charges after man dies in Lake Worth Beach shooting

LAKE WORTH — Jacqueline Herre said she slowed the car to a crawl when she saw the flashlight blinking at her from the side of a road in Lake Worth Beach. It was her drug dealer, she said – the one she'd called to hang out that night, days after he sold her a bad batch of narcotics; the one her boyfriend, Jesse Klee, said he was going to beat up because of it, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report.
LAKE WORTH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Boynton#Psbo#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc#The Palm Beach
treasurecoast.com

Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd

Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton PD Arrests Man Named Dick For Indecent Exposure

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Dick Algea may sound like the crude name for a medical problem for which one needs a topical ointment, but it’s actually the name of a Pompano Beach man arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department and charged with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

2 injured when car hits west Boca home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL- A teen is lucky to be alive after an out of control car crashed into his bedroom on Thursday evening. Palm Beach deputies say a BMW travelling through the Country Landing development southwest of Boca Raton crashed into the house at around 5:35 PM, injuring 19 year old Isaiah Riley and sending flying across his bedroom.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Vandalized Tesla and Runaway Child

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 25, 2022. On 07/22/2022, an unknown subject(s) stole the victim’s 2020 white Infinity Q60S 2 door from his driveway without his permission or authority. The victim advised the vehicle was left unlocked with the other key fob inside. The vehicle has no tracking system available. Area canvass was completed.
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 67-year-old man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man. Conrado Sesma was last seen at the 400 block of NW 118th Street at around 6 p.m., Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy