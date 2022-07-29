UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”

bocanewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South FloridaBroward County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
Related
Click10.com
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman Jailed On Child Neglect Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are looking for Diana Gottlieb early Monday morning, know this: she’s in jail. The resident of the 5900 block of NW 2nd Avenue is facing charges of child neglect and drug possession. Gottlieb, also known as Diana […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Couple visits pub in Boca Raton after murder in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The surveillance video showed a man and woman hugging and kissing in a bar in Boca Raton, playing pool with friends, just like any regular boyfriend and girlfriend early Tuesday morning. An hour earlier, investigators said Jacqueline Herre sat behind the wheel of...
DUI driver, 19, killed in pre-dawn WPB crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car near Palm Beach International Airport and crashed into a power pole, police said. Luis Manuel Lopez of West Palm Beach was driving west in the 2100 block of Belvedere Road west...
WSVN-TV
Police search for 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach. According to Miami Beach Police, Alysun Fraser was last seen along the 1200 block of 17th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, after she told her legal guardian that she was going to apply to jobs on Lincoln Road.
A case of retaliation? 2 facing charges after man dies in Lake Worth Beach shooting
LAKE WORTH — Jacqueline Herre said she slowed the car to a crawl when she saw the flashlight blinking at her from the side of a road in Lake Worth Beach. It was her drug dealer, she said – the one she'd called to hang out that night, days after he sold her a bad batch of narcotics; the one her boyfriend, Jesse Klee, said he was going to beat up because of it, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
treasurecoast.com
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
WSVN-TV
Woman saves kitten stuck in Delray Beach storm drain for 6 days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a draining day for a kitten who was found stuck in a tight spot in Delray Beach. A woman who spotted 6-week-old Donatello trapped in a storm drain earlier this week called Delray Beach Fire Rescue for help. After six days of...
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boca Raton PD Arrests Man Named Dick For Indecent Exposure
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Dick Algea may sound like the crude name for a medical problem for which one needs a topical ointment, but it’s actually the name of a Pompano Beach man arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department and charged with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
2 injured when car hits west Boca home
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL- A teen is lucky to be alive after an out of control car crashed into his bedroom on Thursday evening. Palm Beach deputies say a BMW travelling through the Country Landing development southwest of Boca Raton crashed into the house at around 5:35 PM, injuring 19 year old Isaiah Riley and sending flying across his bedroom.
Parkland Crime Update: Vandalized Tesla and Runaway Child
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 25, 2022. On 07/22/2022, an unknown subject(s) stole the victim’s 2020 white Infinity Q60S 2 door from his driveway without his permission or authority. The victim advised the vehicle was left unlocked with the other key fob inside. The vehicle has no tracking system available. Area canvass was completed.
2 suspects arrested in deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in Lake Worth Beach.
Man received marijuana shipment via mail, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received mail shipments that contained marijuana.
cbs12.com
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
Click10.com
BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 67-year-old man in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man. Conrado Sesma was last seen at the 400 block of NW 118th Street at around 6 p.m., Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a...
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0