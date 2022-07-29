UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”

LAKE WORTH — Jacqueline Herre said she slowed the car to a crawl when she saw the flashlight blinking at her from the side of a road in Lake Worth Beach. It was her drug dealer, she said – the one she'd called to hang out that night, days after he sold her a bad batch of narcotics; the one her boyfriend, Jesse Klee, said he was going to beat up because of it, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO