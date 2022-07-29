Sheriff Lunceford warns Carter County officials of personnel shortages, jail decertification

www.johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
Carter Co. Sheriff: Department is 51 employees short, jail failed inspection
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a letter addressed to the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the county’s law enforcement is in crisis due to underfunding from the county government. “For eight years I have been asking for increases in pay for Sheriff’s Office employees in an effort to hire and retain good […]
WCSO arrest 2 after an assault on a deputy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a man and woman from Johnson City have been arrested after an assault on a deputy. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said the incident occurred on July 30 around 1:45 a.m. when a black Chevrolet pickup was seen […]
Johnson City Press
Breaking: Sheriff says he expects state will de-certify Carter County Jail
In a statement released Friday afternoon to county officials and the news media, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he expects the state will de-certify the Carter County Jail in September. “Today I am 51 full-time employees short. The jail has failed the (state) inspection because of this and I...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association hosts disaster training course
CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a 4-hour disaster training course for first responders to instruct them on how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster. The class, “Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters - Initial Response for First Responders,” is...
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School Officials discuss safety
ROGERSVILLE- In the wake of the recent school shootings in Texas, Rogersville City School and the Rogersville Police Department officials discuss school safety. Rogersville City School Director, Edwin Jarnagin, said he recently met with Rogersville Police Department Director of Public Safety, Travis Fields, to discuss this issue.
Johnson City Press
Area school starting dates go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private and public schools go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Johnson City Press
Meet the candidates for District 2 Hawkins County Commission in the August election
ROGERSVILLE– There are three candidates running for Hawkins County District 2 Commissioner. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited answers from all of the candidates.
Carter Co. community helps out at Hampton Back to School Bash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses, churches and community members in Carter County came together to give out free backpacks and supplies at the Hampton Back to School Bash on Saturday. “We just want to help people that are in need, show them the love of God and give them a fun-filled day and they don’t […]
Johnson City Press
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
WBTV
District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released following an investigation into a shooting that killed two Watauga County deputies and lead to a nearly 13-hour standoff. A couple was also killed in the incident that happened on April 28, 2021. In a report, the District Attorney revealed...
Power outages to affect Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge tree-trimming contractors will be performing maintenance on power lines resulting in temporary outages for downtown Johnson City on Monday, a press release from the company says. According to the release, power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 1, with approximately 25 homes in the […]
Elementary school in Hawkins County badly damaged in burglary
A suspected burglary at a Hawkins County elementary school on July 19 led to nearly $7,000 in damages, according to an offense report from the sheriff's office.
elizabethton.com
Public intoxication arrest leads to discovery of 8.5 grams of methamphetamine
James Arwood, 64, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday, July 27, after deputies discovered 8.5 grams of methamphetamine during an inventory of his vehicle. According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies found Arwood intoxicated standing outside his vehicle on Herb Hodge Road. Initially, he was charged with public intoxication and taken into custody. During the inventory of the vehicle, deputies located a felony amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle along with multiple drug paraphernalia tools.
Father of Summer Wells thanks reward fund donors in jailhouse letter
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, released another letter while he serves a jail sentence related to a DUI arrest. According to the Wells’ family website, FindSummerWells.com, Don wrote the “spell-checked” letter on July 27, thanking those who have donated to the reward fund set […]
