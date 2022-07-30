ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two accused gang leaders found guilty in Junior Feliz murder trial

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Just two days after closing arguments were delivered in a trial for the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman Feliz, two accused gang leaders were found guilty of second-degree murder.

The prosecution's closing statement argued that suspected gang leaders Diego Suero and Frederick Then gave the order that led to the murder of Feliz.

Due to the pandemic, the start of the trial for Suero and Then was delayed nearly two years. Five men who took part in the 2018 murder have already been sentenced.

