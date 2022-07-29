Sales tax holiday can help local businesses

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires. Major wildfires in California and Montana have grown substantially as firefighters protected remote communities amid hot, windy weather across the U.S. West that has created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest as erratic lightning storms swept through the region. The blaze exploded in size to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area near the Oregon line. In Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near Elmo grew to more than 11 square miles after advancing into forest. Crews also battled a blaze in Idaho.

