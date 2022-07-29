Sales tax holiday can help local businesses

www.wvnews.com
Officials: West Virginia health care industry staffing needs continue to grow
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As sectors across the economy continue to face staffing challenges, the need has only mounted in a health care industry that was struggling to keep up with demand even before the pandemic hit. For years, nursing shortages have been making headlines across the country....
Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
5 more West Virginia COVID deaths reported; active case count 3,335
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Five more COVID deaths have been reported in West Virginia, while the active case count was at 3,335 Monday. The total number of deaths now is 7,161.
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Difficulties in finding affordable child care cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three...
More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Another round of storms hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky Monday and the death toll rose to 30 as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding, Gov Andy Beshear said. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for, Beshear said. More...
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest...
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires. Major wildfires in California and Montana have grown substantially as firefighters protected remote communities amid hot, windy weather across the U.S. West that has created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest as erratic lightning storms swept through the region. The blaze exploded in size to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area near the Oregon line. In Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near Elmo grew to more than 11 square miles after advancing into forest. Crews also battled a blaze in Idaho.
Doryian Dewayne Williams
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit…
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by...
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are...
