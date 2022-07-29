ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area

By Jeff Awtrey
KSLA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview

While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longview, TX
Traffic
Hallsville, TX
Traffic
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
County
Harrison County, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Hallsville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Hallsville, TX
Government
Harrison County, TX
Government
KSLA

Greenwood residents concerned about tap water issues

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Multiple Greenwood residents say they have noticed discolored water within the past few weeks. Prudy Coleman said she has lived in Greenwood for 10 years and “the water has never looked this bad before.”. Coleman showed KSLA crews a tub of water with a yellow...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

Caddo coping with shortage of bus drivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From the classroom to the driver’s seats, school districts throughout the country are seeing a shortage of workers. That includes Caddo Parish Public Schools. “Right before the pandemic, there was a shortage then; and the pandemic only exacerbated that situation,” explained Jeff Roberts, transportation...
CADDO PARISH, LA
CBS19

Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Wildfire#Weather#Txdot#The Forest Service
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
KETK / FOX51 News

Pilot makes emergency landing near Marshall after power loss

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss. The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss […]
MARSHALL, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager. August 3, Danica Porter was named by the Atlanta City Council as the new city manager following the retirement of David Cockrell. Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy