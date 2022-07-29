Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area

www.ksla.com
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
Firefighters Working to Curtail Forest Fire on CR 1005, 1024 (Contained)
August 2, 2022 - According to Texas A&M Forest Service, this fire is 100% contained and ended up involving 35 acres. Center Fire Department and Forest Service personnel are actively fighting a forest fire off CR 1005 and CR 1024 on August 2, 2022. The fire is suspected to have...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a two-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound. The inside lane of traffic is closed at around mile marker 582 at FM-3053.
20-acre Wood County fire now contained, residents can return
UPDATE: The fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences, according to the fire marshal. WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% […]
Greenwood residents concerned about tap water issues
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Multiple Greenwood residents say they have noticed discolored water within the past few weeks. Prudy Coleman said she has lived in Greenwood for 10 years and “the water has never looked this bad before.”. Coleman showed KSLA crews a tub of water with a yellow...
Caddo coping with shortage of bus drivers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From the classroom to the driver’s seats, school districts throughout the country are seeing a shortage of workers. That includes Caddo Parish Public Schools. “Right before the pandemic, there was a shortage then; and the pandemic only exacerbated that situation,” explained Jeff Roberts, transportation...
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
Caddo commissioners consider seeking moratorium on electrical disconnects
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 4 plan to discuss whether to ask SWEPCO and Panola-Harrison power companies for a moratorium on disconnects until at least November. The idea was broached during commissioners’ work session Monday, Aug. 1 as a means of helping residents who are...
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
Pilot makes emergency landing near Marshall after power loss
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss. The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss […]
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager. August 3, Danica Porter was named by the Atlanta City Council as the new city manager following the retirement of David Cockrell. Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta...
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports an overturned 18-wheeler on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line. TxDOT reports leaking fuel with emergency services at the scene. Use caution if in the area.
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
