WATCH: Nashville TikTok Star Surprises Boy Selling Lemonade With Major Tip

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A young boy selling lemonade at a stand in Nashville got the shock of a lifetime when a local TikTok star surprised him with an incredible tip.

Lexy Burke , a self-described "serial tipper" that raises money online to give away to unsuspecting people around town, was eating lunch at a restaurant in 12 South when she saw a boy with a lemonade stand set up shop across the street. Taking to her TikTok, she encouraged followers to donate to her "Venmo Challenge" so she could give the young entrepreneur an extra tip for working in the 100-degree heat.

The challenge to her followers paid off and she was able to gather up $1,100. She and a friend stopped by the stand where she met Niko , advising him to stay at the stand just a little while longer because "it will be worth it." After a trip to the bank, she returned to grab a cup of lemonade and give him the massive tip.

Because of yall we get to suprise Niko, working in 102 degree weather with $1100! PART ONE! #lemonade #lemonadestand #venmochallenge #serialtipper #give

Niko, who was in town following a family medical emergency, couldn't believe it and immediately jumped up to give Burke a hug. According to the video, Niko was raising money to travel to Portugal with his competitive soccer team, a feat made possible thanks to the generous donation.

"There's no reason I should have been here, but it's crazy that like I was here at this time and you guys saw me," he said.

Kid raising money for soccer camp selling lemonade gets $1100! Wait til the end 🥹 PART 2 #love #give #venmochallenge #serialtipper #lemonade #lemonadestand #dream #soccer

Keep up with Burke's other adventures on her TikTok account .

