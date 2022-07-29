From throwing on park sidewalks to the NCAA

signalscv.com
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing will return to Huntington Beach, starting Saturday and running through Aug. 7.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
SoCal weather: Thunderstorms expected in some regions Monday
Clouds and monsoonal moisture are lingering in Southern California on Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to some parts of the region.
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
point2homes.com
2847 S Fairview Street D, Santa Ana, Orange County, CA, 92704
Listed by Christina Kim with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2847 S Fairview Street Español?. Beautiful Lakeside Condominium! Convenient end unit with lots of natural light. New paint and freshly remodeled fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island perfect for barstools, and a separate dining area. Beautiful working brick fireplace in the living room. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amazing amenities such as pool, spas, tennis court, outdoor bbq areas, club house. Lots of nice greenery and open spaces. Santa Ana Unified School District. Nearby amazing cities such as Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Anaheim.
irei.com
Harbor Group International pays $180m for multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif.
Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) has bought the Long Beach Coastal Collection, a portfolio of multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif., for $180 million. The portfolio consists of three mid-rise properties comprising 348 apartments. Located in the center of Long Beach, the properties are walkable to the beach and...
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
These roads are the deadliest in California
California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state's nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
oc-breeze.com
Promotions announced by Long Beach Police Department
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Lieutenant Mike Solomita, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, Lieutenant Scott Jenson, a 23-year veteran of the Police Department, Lieutenant Stephanie Hall, a 22-year veteran of the Police Department, and Lieutenant Greg Brown, a 26-year veteran of the Police Department for promotion to the rank of Commander effective August 13, 2022.
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag Recognized as Highest Ranked Hospital in Orange County
For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The rankings also included national rankings in...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
deseret.com
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic. Sitting unassumingly in the...
Irvine Attorney Sues Airline Over Child Vaccination Snafu
An Irvine attorney filed court papers today alleging his family was denied boarding of a return flight from Mexico to Los Angeles in the spring unless their 2-year-old child received the coronavirus, then denied boarding again even after getting the child a shot and tested negative.
KTLA.com
Vera Jimenez’s Garden Grove upbringing
Before Vera Jimenez started giving KTLA 5 viewers their 7-day forecast, she was just a kid from Garden Grove. “I went to Mitchell Elementary School, and then from there I went to Irvine. I was an Irvine Hawk,” she exclaimed. “Then from Irvine I went to Bolsa Grande. Matadors hats off to you!”
point2homes.com
23402 Coyote Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA, 91765
Listed by Richard Villarreal with Keller Williams Pacific Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 23402 Coyote Springs Drive Español?. Type. Residential. Sub-Type. Single Family Detached. Lot Size. 0.197 Ac. MLS Number. PW22149532. Full Baths. 2. Parking info. 2, Garage.
point2homes.com
3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865
Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
point2homes.com
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
