El Capitan Theatre Welcomes Three Disney Princesses in August

Aarón Díaz & Ana Brenda Contreras’ Pantaya Series ‘Toda La Sangre’ Drops Premiere Date, First-Look Photos
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Pantaya has set September 15 as the premiere date for Toda La Sangre, the crime-thriller starring Aarón Díaz and Ana Brenda Contreras. Based on the best-selling novel by Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca, Toda La Sangre follows Casasola (Díaz), a tabloid reporter who joins forces with police lieutenant Edith Mondragón (Contreras) and Elisa (Yoshira Escárrega), a local anthropologist, who aim to decipher a series of murders that have shocked the country. Together they travel through Mexico City chasing a ritual murderer whose peculiarity is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices. Yoshira Escárrega, Antonio Trejo Sánchez,...
WDW News Today
New Disney Princess Cottagecore Apparel at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has a new collection of Disney Princess cottagecore apparel, perfect for DisneyBounding and picnicking. We found this collection at Disney Showcase in Disneyland. Belle Shirt – $54.99. This wrap top has ruffled sleeves and a ruffled waist. Roses and leaves are embroidered on the v-shaped neckline. The...
WDW News Today
Jordan Fisher Asks Walt Disney World if ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Will Return After ‘Disney Enchantment’ Ends at Magic Kingdom
Jordan Fisher, known for supporting roles in Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie” and “Teen Beach Movie,” thinks the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular should return to Magic Kingdom. Fisher, along with Angie Keilhauer, performed the show’s original song. He posted a video on...
HipHopDX.com
The Weeknd Unveils Horror-Themed ‘After Hours Nightmare’ Ride At Universal Studios
The Weeknd doesn’t seem to be all the way done with the After Hours era as he just revealed he’s bringing the album to Universal Studios for Halloween. On Tuesday (July 26), Abel took to his social media accounts to announce The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a new attraction at Universal Studios for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event.
disneydining.com
Disney ignores Guest & refuses to respond after tragedy left her family unable to visit Disney World. Until a major news organization got involved.
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
12 Troubling Facts About Disney’s Parks
Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, in Anaheim, California. In 1965, the year before he died, he announced that he was planning a second theme park near Orlando, Florida. What was originally called Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom opened in 1971. This evolved into a vast resort and entertainment complex,...
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Popular Attraction Will Return in TWO DAYS!
When Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure reopened after historic 412-day closures, there were a number of experiences that were unavailable. Most of the attractions were open, but due to COVID regulations, there were certain activities that were deemed unsafe. Guests had to maintain a safe social distance, which meant that character interactions were a no-no, and rides were limited to just a few Guests at a time. Shows were also non-existent for a while, as performers could not wear masks, so they just didn’t perform.
disneydining.com
Special Disney Parks Panels Announced For D23
In just about a month and a half, Disney fans from around the world will head to Anaheim, California for Disney’s ultimate fan event — the D23 Expo. The D23 Expo will feature a number of panels and lots of exciting information will be revealed. Past D23 Expos have included announcements about the latest Star Wars films and the creation of Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Panels at this year’s Expo will include the Disney100 — which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of The Walt Disney Company — and Disney Princess – Live in Concert.
Star Wars: Andor gets new trailer and new release date
Disney Plus shared a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series Andor on Monday. The 12-episode series will follow Cassian Andor’s life leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Along with the trailer, Disney Plus also delayed the release date of Andor. The series was set to debut on August 31st, but will now premiere on September 21st.
disneydining.com
Unpopular Opinions: Disney Guest Edition
Walt Disney World fans that have made a pilgrimage to the Parks have likely witnessed some less than desirable Guest behavior. Even when things don’t get as crazy as fights breaking out in line, Guests snagging seats for a free VIP fireworks viewing experience, or skipping lines, you may observe some cringeworthy behavior from other Guests.
NPR
What we've lost — and what we've found — in abandoned theme parks
There's something romantic, a bit sad, and strangely enthralling about the failure of a theme park. Growing up in Houston, the memory of the AstroWorld amusement park loomed like a ghost. The park officially shut its doors a day before my 10th birthday in 2005, and it was soon demolished to make way for a parking lot.
Beloved Disney World Dining Option Set for a Comeback
When only the best will do, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Disney World is set to bring back the crème de la crème culinary experience for its guests. Disney allows children to feel like royalty at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and doesn’t stop...
disneydining.com
New 50th anniversary OtterBox cases, an amazing 40% off promo, and a special surprise at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
But these cases aren’t just limited to Disney World themes! OtterBox didn’t forget about Disneyland Resort!. And for a limited time, when you purchase a Disney-themed OtterBox case throughout the parks at Disney World and Disneyland, you’ll receive 40% off your purchase, thanks to a special promotion from OtterBox!
WDW News Today
Envision Your Future Outfits with the New ‘Encanto’ Bruno Spirit Jersey at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We had a vision of the newest “Encanto” merchandise and rushed to Disneyland Resort to find the Bruno Spirit Jersey. We first found the jersey in the “it’s a small world” Toy Shop, but you can also pick it up in the Emporium, or in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge Souvenir Cups Feature Custom Branding Aboard Disney Wish
While at first glance, the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge souvenir cups look identical to those at Oga’s Cantina and the Sublight Lounge, guests aboard the Disney Wish will notice custom branding, making these unique collectibles. Hyperspace Lounge Souvenir Cups. The three souvenir cups here, from left to right, are...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
Disney Stumbles With Another Political Controversy
For most of its existence, Disney’s modus operandi was simply to make everyone happy. It’s animated films, theme parks and Mickey Mouse-branded merchandise has endeared it to generations of children, and their grateful parents that treasure the fond memories of seeing their progeny smile. They also appreciate the digital babysitting service that The Disney Channel, and now Disney+, provides.
WDW News Today
New Light-Up Headbands Featuring Ursula and Hades Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love Disney villains, you’ll love these new light-up glow headbands featuring Ursula and Hades at Disneyland Park. Ursula Glow Headband — $30 Fans of the Sea Witch will love this Ursula headband. The...
