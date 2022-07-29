Heat Wave Forces State's Drivers to Pump Their Own Gas

www.newsweek.com
Related
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Angry Monster Tiger Muskie Caught by Connecticut Fisherman
Angler Joe Rivas caught two of the huge carnivorous fish, measuring 41 inches and 42 inches, respectively, and released them both.
Five Things to Look for in This Week's Primaries
A number of closely watched elections are due to take place in states like Arizona, Michigan and Washington.
Democrats' Risky Election Strategy Seems to Be Working | Opinion
In a red-leaning state like Pennsylvania, amid a difficult political environment for Democrats, the GOP candidate should be favored rather than trailing by double digits. And while there are still huge risks, both short and long term, to elevating their worst opponents, in this cycle it just might pay off for Democrats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Vote Latest as Abortion Rights Face Biggest Test Since Roe Fell
The vote is the first statewide referendum on abortion policy since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in late June.
Fox Host Attacks Veteran for Being Paid to Travel and 'Murder Brown People'
Ben Domenech attacked former Marine Lucas Kunce after he called for scrapping the filibuster stopping a bill that would have provided funding for veterans.
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Chances of Beating Pence-Backed Karrin Taylor Robson
The two Republicans are facing off in the primary in one of the most competitive gubernatorial races of the year.
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Rape, Domestic Abuse Charges in Louisiana
The musician is best known for his 2000 hit song "Shake Ya Ass."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7