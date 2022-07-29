ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Raids Florida Office Allegedly Used by Russia for Election Interference

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Former President Trump responded that this is "Fake News", and further stated, "Russia, Russia. Russia!!".

Barefoot Momma
1d ago

If Trump is commenting, hes definitely involved! We see how he deflected so quickly. Their closing in from all sides on Trump! Its about time! He needs to be stopped and out of social media and acting like hes still a president...using the presidential symbol at LIV golf tournament!

Democratic patriot
1d ago

just think right under the governor 🐽 probably helped them they love Russian dictatorship so much

