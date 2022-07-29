FBI Raids Florida Office Allegedly Used by Russia for Election Interference

www.newsweek.com
Viva Satire!
2d ago
Former President Trump responded that this is "Fake News", and further stated, "Russia, Russia. Russia!!".
Reply(7)
28
Barefoot Momma
1d ago
If Trump is commenting, hes definitely involved! We see how he deflected so quickly. Their closing in from all sides on Trump! Its about time! He needs to be stopped and out of social media and acting like hes still a president...using the presidential symbol at LIV golf tournament!
Reply(2)
11
Democratic patriot
1d ago
just think right under the governor 🐽 probably helped them they love Russian dictatorship so much
Reply(1)
14
Related
Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals
A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Defense One
US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says
The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured
The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
US offers $10 million reward for information on Russian election interference
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections. The U.S. State Department announced the reward on July 28, saying it seeks information leading...
What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska
Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
Police investigating whether Ivana Trump fell down the stairs before she died, reports say
Donald Trump's first wife died on Thursday aged 73. Her cause of death remains unknown. Police are investigating if Ivana Trump fell down the stairs before her death, NYT and ABC reported. The NYPD told Insider it is waiting for the medical examiner to confirm her cause of death.
Man charged in Capitol riot tells Jan. 6 committee he wishes he hadn't bought Trump's election lies
WASHINGTON — A former Donald Trump supporter who admitted participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol told the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that the trust he placed in the former president had derailed his life and ruined his reputation. Stephen Ayres testified Tuesday that he had a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
A Secret Service agent assigned to Biden's Middle East trip was detained and sent home. Reports say he assaulted a woman in Israel.
The Secret Service said one of its agents was detained in Israel after a "physical encounter." The unnamed agent was in Jerusalem, Israel, ahead of President Joe Biden's Middle East trip. He assaulted a woman at a bar, reports said. The agency said he was not charged but was sent...
Alaska Gov. Sends Message to Putin Allies After Russia Demands State Back
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has responded to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have argued that Russia could retake his state, and appeared to mock the idea. Dunleavy, a Republican, wrote a simple response to the Russian claims on Twitter on Thursday: "To the Russian politicians who believe they can take back Alaska: Good luck."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
americanmilitarynews.com
Secret Putin phone call leaked
A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Ukrainian forces could wipe out all of 'exhausted' Russian troops' territorial gains, retired US general says
A retired US general told Insider that Ukraine could push Russian troops back to pre-war borders. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said Ukraine's ability to do so continues to ride on Western support. He said Russian forces are "exhausted" and "don't have much else they can do right now."
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
International Business Times
Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack
A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
Daily Beast
Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash
A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 53