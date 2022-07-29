ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
2d ago

I just want to say, stop looking at the political party, and look at the person and their intentions when running for office. I believe oftentimes we get too caught up in the party that we allow the person who is running to hide behind the party itself. This is apparent on both sides of the political isle. And in doing so we allow these politicians to pledge allegiance to the party instead of the people they vow to serve.

LarryTheTableGuy
2d ago

🇺🇸 Ron Johnson proved his low quality of character when he was caught red-handed being a willing pawn in Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow an American election. He is a disgrace and needs to be voted out of office and thrown into prison.

Katherine Wieland
2d ago

Ron Johnson, who promised to only run for two terms, recently voted against the Veterans Health Care act. He consistently votes for funding the wars that create veterans yet has no support for them once they have fulfilled their purpose.

CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
