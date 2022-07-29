ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley reign begins with impressive win at Huddersfield

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEX7u_0gy1QIkJ00

Meet the new boss, very different to the old boss. Vincent Kompany ’s reign at Burnley began with a win forged by new players and a new ethos. His Burnley promise to be the opposite of Sean Dyche’s side and, in some respects, Kompany has already brought the right kind of change. Burnley’s first league win last season came on 30 October. Victors in July now, albeit in a lower division, they could enjoy their first taste of the Championship since 2016.

There was an immediate endorsement of Kompany’s overhaul. The winner came from one of his nine signings, Ian Maatsen, the other outstanding display from another, in Josh Cullen, Dyche’s gameplan drew on neither a marauding left-back nor a midfield playmaker and Kompany benefited from both. But Dyche’s beloved 4-4-2 was jettisoned, 4-2-3-1 adopted and, unlike in previous years, when the Burnley supporters chorused “anti-football”, they were being ironic. Some of their passing was imaginative. Much of it was excellent.

They completed 301 passes in the first half alone; they only completed 300 in two Premier League matches last season. Kompany looked inspired more by his old manager, Pep Guardiola, than the constant in the Burnley dugout for almost a decade. Even as, Dyche style, he wore a dark suit, he paired it with white trainers. It would have been anathema to Dyche but then maybe the Belgian will have the common sense to wear a coat in the Burnley cold in winter.

Perhaps his predecessor encouraged comparisons. It was only on Wednesday when he belatedly visited the pub named after him, the Royal Dyche. If it felt a particularly undiplomatic case of timing, Kompany nevertheless began the process of consigning him to the past. The caretaker Mike Jackson, who had made a valiant attempt to avert relegation, oversaw the warm-up for a rejigged back four. They kept a clean sheet, even with Charlie Taylor forced to play as a makeshift centre-back.

It was a reminder Kompany is papering over the cracks in his squad after a summer exodus included Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nathan Collins. With Jay Rodriguez injured, Ashley Barnes was the sole striker available, and tried to compensate for his lack of pace by lingering offside and who, but for a crunching tackle by Tom Lees, may have scored.

A radical makeover is not complete, with Maxwel Cornet likely to join the ranks of the departures. They number 11 who made almost 1200 appearances for Burnley between them. Instead, Kompany’s first starting 11 contained six debutants: five additions plus the teenager Dara Costelloe, who spurned a golden chance, courtesy of a wonderful cross from the overlapping Maatsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqCGn_0gy1QIkJ00

By then, the Dutchman had scored the first goal of the new era, the on-loan Chelsea player curling a low shot into the bottom corner. It followed a dummy by Barnes which, like the presence of the left-back in the opposition’s box, felt unlikely under Dyche.

His dynamism suggested Kompany has showed some nous in the transfer market. So did the class of Cullen. The playmaker for Kompany’s Anderlecht completed all 47 of his first-half passes and 79 from 81 in total, but he allied incision with accuracy, including a couple of delightful defence-splitting balls. Two more Kompany buys sparkled in cameos, Scott Twine hitting the post with a free kick and Vitinho looking dangerous.

Change may benefit them. Huddersfield had the wrong sort, losing pivotal personnel but fielding a starting 11 with no new signings. They have been stripped of five starters in May’s play-off final, as well as manager Carlos Corberan, who concluded that was as much as he could achieve. The £10 million received from Nottingham Forest for Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo is unlikely to be spent this window. Burnley looked a level above them, even if Huddersfield were brighter when the Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin came on. But new manager Danny Schofield’s reign began with defeat, Kompany’s with a win to provide momentum for the reinvention of Burnley.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing

Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Schofield
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Tom Lees
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Tino Anjorin
Person
Harry Toffolo
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Ashley Barnes
Person
Josh Cullen
Person
Scott Twine
Person
Nathan Collins
The Guardian

Leicester will not be ‘exploited’ despite transfer unrest, insists Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Leicester will not be “exploited” as Premier League rivals continue to chase their players. Chelsea intend to test Leicester’s firm stance that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and Newcastle plan likewise with James Maddison, having had a bid rejected last week of about £40m. Rodgers said that “might just cover three-quarters of his left leg”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Huddersfield#Chelsea#Belgian
The Independent

Lioness Williamson to get the first freedom of new city of Milton Keynes

England skipper Leah Williamson is to get the freedom of her home city after helping lead the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory.Having helped end the nation’s 56-year wait to win international football silverware since the 1966 World Cup, Williamson will now be the first person to receive the Freedom of Milton Keynes since it became a city to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Council leader Pete Marland said: “Obviously, we are immensely proud that Leah is from Milton Keynes and I think it would be totally appropriate that the very first person to be given the Freedom of the new city of...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly

Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 11: Leicester

Guardian writers’ predicted position 9th (NB: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) After last year’s difficult season ended in an eighth-place finish, this is a huge campaign for Leicester City. Do they re-emerge as a challenger for Europe or continue to fall back into the stress-free comfort of mid-table mediocrity? Remember, it was only just over a year ago that – with largely the same squad and manager – they blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League on the last day in 2020-21.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy