ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Neighbours: The Finale review – A flimsy, agonising end to an era

By Nick Hilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nUfl_0gy1QGyr00

How do you end a show that’s been on for 37 years, and run for almost 9,000 episodes? It’s a Herculean task of resolution: nearly four decades of plot threads splaying out like frayed rope. So how can you tie that all together? Well, William Shakespeare , the greatest dramatist in the history of the English language, used to deploy either a wedding or a bloodbath as a means of closing the scene. The writers of Neighbours , arguably not the greatest dramatists in the history of the English language, opt for the former – but casual viewers might find themselves lamenting the absence of the latter.

In a plot confection (admirable in its shamelessness) the residents of Ramsay Street decide, en masse, to sell up and move. At the same time, Mel and Toadie (Lucinda Cowden and Ryan Moloney) are tying the knot (in a convenient wedding-cum-street-party), and, in the final strand of this valedictory triumvirate, Harold Bishop (played by Ian Smith, a man who must be resigned to being called “Harold Bishop” by strangers every day for the rest of his life) is still scribbling away, updating his History of Ramsay Street book (“the last of the custodians” who started the work). As with shows like Friends and M*A*S*H, the Neighbours finale is offered a longer running time in order to wrap things up, a creative decision that only prolongs the agony.

But the main thrust of the plot revolves around the return of an old face. Guy Pearce is back as Mike Young, a role he played for a few years in the 1980s before going off to Hollywood. He conducts a memory-fuelled tour of Erinsborough with his daughter, while relentlessly hitting on his ex, Plain Jane Superbrain (Annie Jones). Pearce’s return offers a reminder of what an effective talent incubator Neighbours has been over the years, but also throws an unwelcome light on all those Aussie actors who didn’t manage to break out of Ramsay Street. This is a finale that renders the contrast between the series’ bumbling soap actors and its A-list escapees in deep chiaroscuro: Beth ( Natalie Imbruglia ), Flick ( Holly Valance ), Charlene ( Kylie Minogue ) and Scott (Jason Donovan) are all wheeled on for fleeting reminders that Neighbours has been as much a talent agency as a TV show. “My years living on Ramsay Street were some of the best of my life,” says Donna ( Margot Robbie ), and it’s clear the actress is talking about her own formative years, before she went on to Oscar nominations and global superstardom.

The problem with this cameo-centric approach (which also implements a clip show to ramp up the nostalgia factor) is that it forgets the thing that makes soap operas so captivating: the plot. Instead, this finale has an almost meta quality. “Everyone deserves a place in the history of Ramsay Street, even those who watched us from afar,” says Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) in her closing monologue, appearing to acknowledge that the show’s primary audience was in the UK. Only the most devoted viewers, who’ve stayed monogamous to the show for decades, will have tears in their eyes as the camera pans up and away from that famous suburban dead end.

It is a trite observation to say that Neighbours is not The Sopranos . The writing, the acting, the production quality, the sensibility – these are all out of a totally different school. But people tuning in for these final episodes, possibly after many years – I myself haven’t watched it since my very adolescent-boy interest in the career of Holly Valance – will undoubtedly find the production so cheap and flimsy that it’s hardly a surprise it’s fallen apart. Everybody might need good Neighbours , but that’s not what we’ve been given.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Former Neighbours star addresses finale return after 28 years away

Neighbours spoilers follow. Former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia has taken to Instagram to share some finale filming snaps and address her return for the last-ever episode, which airs tonight on Channel 5 (July 29). The actress posted a selfie with fellow Neighbours alumni Holly Valance as well as a group...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Neighbours finale: Unlucky in love Toadie finally gets his happily ever after as he marries Melanie in a ceremony on Ramsay Street

The Neighbours finale, which aired in Australia on Thursday, centered around Toadie's wedding to Melanie. The long-standing Ramsay Street favourite, played by Ryan Moloney, finally got his happy ending as he tied the knot with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), surrounded by familiar faces. After two decades of storylines which saw his...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Neighbours: Final episode attracts 2.5 million viewers

The final episode of Neighbours attracted an average audience of 2.5 million, Channel 5 has announced.The double-episode special on Friday (29 July) was the last-ever offering of the Australian soap after it was cancelled earlier this year. Having premiered 37 years ago, the soap had been a staple in the lives of many in the UK and Australia alike.For its grand goodbye, Neighbours received more viewers than it had in over a decade, as people tuned in to see how the show would end.According to overnight figures, the show also had a peak audience of three million – a...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A notorious 'pest to the stars' who bizarrely claims he's married to Australia's most famous news anchor has celebrities on edge as he faces a raft of stalking charges

A notorious celeb chaser who was allegedly involved in an ugly opening night clash with entertainer Rhonda Burchmore bizarrely claims he was married to beloved Melbourne newsreader Peter Hitchener. Kodei James Mulcahy, 22, of Werribee, is scheduled to appear before the Werribee Magistrates Court on 26 unrelated charges of stalking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Holly Valance
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ryan Moloney
Person
Guy Pearce
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
Daily Mail

Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55

Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
WORLD
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

James Norton: ‘My greatest fear? Rats. We had one swim up our loo recently. It was horrific’

Born in London, James Norton, 37, studied theology at Cambridge University. In 2015, he was Bafta-nominated for his performance in Happy Valley, the BBC drama that is returning for a third series. His other television work includes War & Peace, Grantchester, McMafia, The Trial of Christine Keeler and The Nevers. His recent movies are Little Women, Nowhere Special and Rogue Agent, which is out on Netflix. He lives in London and is engaged to the actor Imogen Poots.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘It was going to be a disaster’: David Harbour says he thought Stranger Things would be cancelled immediately

David Harbour has revealed that he never thought that Stranger Things would make it past season one while filming early scenes.The fourth instalment of Netflix’s fantasy hit was released earlier this summer in two volumes.Though the new episodes have been incredibly successful, Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series, has admitted that he had doubts about the show at the start."We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster,” Harbour said during an interview on BBC’s The One Show earlier this week."I remember when we were shooting the first...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flimsy
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok

Actor Candace Cameron Bure has been roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok over an Independence Day video she shared earlier this month.The Full House star – who was recently at the centre of a publicity storm after TikTok star JoJo Siwa described her as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met – posted a video of herself dressed in patriotic US-themed garb while Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” plays in the background.“I mean, c’mon, would you expect anything less from me?” Bure said. “Happy Fourth of July!”However, as musician Koma pointed out on social media over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Lioness: Musician is mistakenly bombarded with messages after England’s Euros win

A musician who goes by the moniker Lioness has been bombarded with messages on social media, after the England women’s team the Lionesses won the Euros last night (Sunday 29 July).The artist, whose Twitter handle is @LionessOfficial, tweeted last night saying “my mentions are a mess”, followed by a crying with laughter emoji.The tweet has since had nearly 10,000 likes and several comments, including one from Specsavers, who commented teasing that they were “here looking for customers”.My Mentions Are A Mess 😂— L!ONESS (@LionessOfficial) July 31, 2022The singer’s Twitter handle seems to have been mistaken by fans wishing to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears reveals celebrity guests at her wedding were a ‘surprise’

Britney Spears is celebrating the two-month anniversary of her wedding to Sam Asghari by thanking the celebrity guests who “surprised” her at the nuptials.Spears, 40, married her partner Sam Asghari, 28, during a star-studded wedding at her Los Angeles home on 9 June. To mark the two-month anniversary, the singer shared a picture of the reception hall to Instagram on Sunday and told her followers that Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna actually surprised her on the big day.“Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it???” Spears captioned the post. “Going to Disneyland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Drew Barrymore reveals reasons why ex Justin Long ‘gets all the ladies’

Drew Barrymore reminisced about her love life and revealed why her ex Justin Long knows how to get along “with the ladies”.The 47-year-old television praised Long, who she had an on-and-off again romance with from 2007 to 2010, during a recent appearance on Mike Birbiglia’s A Little Bit Extra podcast.Barrymore recalled that she was not only “in love” with the 44-year-old actor, but she also thinks that his sense of humour is why women are so interested in him.“I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny,” she said. “The sharpest wit. You want...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

From WAG Nation to The Shire: the 15 Australian reality shows we all forgot about – sorted

From the release of “docusoap” Sylvania Waters in 1992 to producing the most outrageous international edition of Married At First Sight, Australia has played a significant role in shaping reality television. But in between there have been some less successful attempts. From the making of a Neighbours soap star’s debut album to a competition inspired by Princess Mary’s love story, here are the most ridiculous Australian reality shows cancelled over the past 20 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Prime Video Dates Fall Movie Slate: Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman’, Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’, Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’ & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studio’s Prime Video is charging into the fall season with a bevy of awards contending and crowd pleasing movies, the list of dates which you can find below. Many of these will be having splashy world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, i.e. My Policeman, Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy, with the Ryan White documentary Good Night Oppy receiving an international premiere in the Great White North. Two of these titles already made their world premieres at Sundance, i.e. Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny from this past year, and Shana Feste’s Run...
MOVIES
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols: Star Trek actress dies aged 89

Nichelle Nichols has died at the age of 89, her son Kyle Johnson has announced.The actress, best known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the sci-fi television series Star Trek, died of natural causes on Saturday, 30 July.“I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Mr Johnson said.“Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaS Club 7 hype up crowd at Boxpark Wembley ahead of Euros finalStranger Things star Joseph Quinn meets Metallica at Lollapalooza festival
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: If we had listened to the Wombles in the 1970s, we’d be much better off now

There are many similarities between the 1970s and now, not just with rising prices of food and fuel. 1973 also saw The Wombles come to our screens with a five-minute slot just before BBC news. They immediately captured the imagination of not just children but adults too.The mission of these furry-looking characters – which included Great Uncle Bulgaria, Orinoco and Madame Cholet – was to “make good use of bad rubbish”, collecting and recycling rubbish in creative ways. They were the original environmental campaigners, spreading the message to young children and any adults watching. They were way ahead of their...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

John Barrowman and Doctor Who cast remember ‘national treasure’ Bernard Cribbins

Doctor Who stars including John Barrowman and John Simm and have paid tribute to “national treasure” Bernard Cribbins following his death aged 93.The beloved children’s TV star and entertainer played Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) between 2007 and 2010 and is due to appear in a 2023 episode celebrating the programme’s 60th anniversary.Barrowman, who played Captain Jack Harkness in the popular BBC show and its spinoff Torchwood, praised Cribbins as a “teacher and mentor” who had showed him the “subtleties of comic timing and stage craft”. ...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hundreds line streets for funeral of veteran BBC presenter Harry Gration after his death aged 71: Cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird join mourners as family pay tribute saying 'we are honoured he was part of our lives'

Hundreds lined the streets for the funeral of veteran TV presenter Harry Gration this morning, after the father-of-six died suddenly on June 24, aged 71. Family, colleagues and friends including cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird have been paying their respects to the late BBC star, with crowds of mourners gathering outside the front of York Minster in York well before the thanksgiving service was due to start at 11.30am.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy