ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Conservationists celebrate as 100th osprey flies nest in re-introduction program

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fy8mS_0gy1QDKg00

Conservationists celebrated as 100th osprey flew the nest as part of program to reintroduce the species to a remote corner of England.

The milestone was reached when a chick named Fourlaws took flight over Kielder Forest in Northumberland .

Fourlaws was captured on camera as she departed for her adventure, which lasted around 35 minutes.

The program to reintroduce the species, which became extinct as a breeding bird in England in 1847, was launched in 2009.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Introduced donkeys and indigenous pumas are helping to resurrect extinct food webs in Death Valley

Around 12,000 years ago, a diversity of horses and their kin (known as equids) roamed North and South America. These animals were hunted by large, mythical-sounding, now-extinct predators, such as saber-toothed cats and dire wolves. In a geologic heartbeat, these animals went extinct, likely due to impacts from early humans. Today, however, two species of introduced equid–domestic horses and donkeys–have established thriving populations in North America. These populations are thought to lack predators capable of hunting them, which is one reason that many conservationists consider them to be unwanted pests and why the federal government spends millions of dollars annually removing them from the wild.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Silly Pets Swim, Drive, and Grin for Photo Awards

Cat buddies and dog buddies. Lots of water playtime, silly looks, and a cat contemplating its next chess moves. These are some of the finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, featuring dogs and cats and a few other animals mugging for the camera. Thirty shortlisted images and videos were chosen from hundreds of entries submitted from nearly 70 countries.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IFLScience

First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan

Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservationists#Osprey#The Nest#In Re#Kielder Forest
Newsweek

First Jaguars Born in Forest Where They Went Extinct 70 Years Ago

Jaguars have been born in an Argentine wetland 70 years after they went extinct from the area. The jaguars were born in Ibera Park in humid, verdant northeastern Argentina following a successful rewilding program. Overjoyed conservationists released motion-triggered video footage from a wildlife camera showing one of the parents walking...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Endangered Baby Pygmy Hippo Takes First Public Swim In Australia’s Zoo

Meet Obi, a three-week-old pygmy hippopotamus that just learned how to swim. Born to hippo mum Petre and dad Felix 3 weeks ago at the Melbourne Zoo, Obi means “heart” in Igbo, a Nigerian language. He is part of an international breeding program and will be designated to breed somewhere else with another female upon maturity.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Euro final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte published a video wishing England’s Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of the Euro final on Sunday 31 July 2022.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way”, the duke of Cambridge said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.“Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”, Princess Charlotte added, sitting next to her dad in a navy polka dot dress.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Passengers filmed climbing conveyor belt to retrieve own luggage at Manchester Airport

Passengers at Manchester Airport have been filmed climbing on to luggage conveyor belts in order to retrieve their own bags when they failed to appear after a flight.In images shown in an episode of Dispatches on Channel 4, due to air tonight, anonymous passengers are seen climbing onto the conveyor belts and into the “airside” loading area and offering to help baggage handlers to get the bags moving.“We’ve been waiting one and a half hours,” one exasperated passenger can be heard saying to airport staff. “I will just grab it and help you unload, if you want.”“Do you...
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

9 Rare Penguin Chicks Hatch at UK Zoo

Nine rare penguin chicks were recently born at a zoo in the United Kingdom. The Humboldt penguins—a species vulnerable to extinction—were hatched at the Chester Zoo. The first few weeks after hatching, the tiny chicks stayed in their nests while being cared for by their parents. “There’s nothing...
ANIMALS
UPI News

U.K. zoo sees second orangutan birth in two weeks

July 27 (UPI) -- A U.K. zoo is heralding the arrival of a new orangutan baby, the second born at the zoo in the past four weeks. The Dudley Zoo in Dudley, U.K., announced Tuesday that Sprout, its 11-year-old Bornean orangutan, had given birth to a healthy baby. The sex...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy