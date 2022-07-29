Conservationists celebrate as 100th osprey flies nest in re-introduction program

Conservationists celebrated as 100th osprey flew the nest as part of program to reintroduce the species to a remote corner of England.

The milestone was reached when a chick named Fourlaws took flight over Kielder Forest in Northumberland .

Fourlaws was captured on camera as she departed for her adventure, which lasted around 35 minutes.

The program to reintroduce the species, which became extinct as a breeding bird in England in 1847, was launched in 2009.

