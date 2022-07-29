alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 233 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marana, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lane County through 600 PM PDT At 530 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Belknap Springs, or 28 miles northwest of La Pine, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, up to half inch hail and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Frequent lightning is also associated with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lane County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hanover, Henrico by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hanover; Henrico A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO AND WEST CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTIES At 147 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wyndham, or 10 miles east of Goochland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Law Enforcement reported a funnel cloud between Pouncey Tract and Howardsmille Road near Rockville. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Tuckahoe and Wyndham around 155 PM EDT. Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Rockville, Gilman, Vontay, Johnsons Springs, Goodall, Elmont, Short Pump and Dumbarton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rutherford and eastern Polk Counties through 230 PM EDT At 203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Columbus, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Mill Spring, Green Creek and Harris. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Blue Mountains, Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Central Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR642, AND OR644 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644 Central Blue Mountains. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected through Monday .Heat, instability, and increasing moisture along with multiple low pressure impulses moving through Monday are expected to bring scattered thunderstorms and abundant lightning on dry fuels to the area. Today into Monday, an approaching low pressure system will bring more abundant lightning to areas from the Marble Mountains and Siskiyous northeastward. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 625 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zone....625. In Southwest OR Fire Zones...621...622. * Thunderstorms: While isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday, the possibility of abundant lightning is currently greatest on Monday for this area. * Rainfall: Monday, scattered thunderstorms will be a mix of wet and dry. Locally significant wetting rainfall will be possible with some of the thunderstorms, especially the slower moving ones. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures through Monday will range between 95 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington valleys and Western Columbia Basin * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Tornado Warning issued for Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles north of Dortches, or 16 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Halifax County, including the following locations Enfield, Glenview and Medoc Mountain State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 10:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Mingo; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN LOGAN, CENTRAL MINGO AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 1043 AM EDT, Mingo County emergency management reported road closures in and around Williamson, Chatteroy and Delbarton due to high water. Thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson, Man, Delbarton, Hinch, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Gilbert Creek, Mallory, Amherstdale-Robinette, Chattaroy, Matewan, Gilbert, Sarah Ann, Chauncey, Pie, Switzer, Hampden, Meador and Varney. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Knott by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Knott FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd and Knott. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hindman, Wheelwright, Pippa Passes, Larkslane, Garner, Hollybush, Mousie, Soft Shell, Leburn, Yellow Mountain, Kite, Raven, Topmost, Demo, Vest, Dry Creek, Tina, Carrie, Buckingham and Price. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Magoffin, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd; Magoffin; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 AM EDT this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 04:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys, 90 to 100 degrees at mid elevations, and 80 to 90 degrees in the mountains. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Most of Josephine and Jackson counties in southern Oregon and most of Siskiyou County in Northern California. This includes the Rogue, Illinois, Applegate, Lower Klamath River, Scott, and Shasta Valleys as well as surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The duration of this heat wave will be particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Heat Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 11:45:00 Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Expect heat index values between 102 and 111. * WHERE...The urban and coastal areas in San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...After 10 AM this morning to 4 PM AST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kahoolawe, Kohala, Lanai Leeward by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 03:47:00 Expires: 2022-08-01 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kahoolawe; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai Windward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Big Island, Kahoolawe and Lanai. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will accelerate downslope, near mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the terrain, and in areas typically exposed to the trade winds.
