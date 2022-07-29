Number of Denton County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continues slow climb

www.crosstimbersgazette.com
Related
COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Health and Human Services Department recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday--the fifth day in a row where the department has recorded 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday of this week, the department recorded over 2,000 cases. Tarrant County Health and Human...
tarrantcounty.com
Tarrant County Public Health Reports Three COVID-19 Deaths
July 29, 2022 - (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Grapevine in his 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 50s, and a woman from Arlington in her 30s. All had underlying health conditions. Tarrant County now...
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
dmagazine.com
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
Tarrant County issues emergency disaster declaration due to extreme drought conditions
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired in previous broadcast over North Texas fires. Following severe drought conditions and a fire that destroyed at least three homes in Rendon, Tarrant County has issued an emergency disaster declaration. Judge Glen Whitely signed the local declaration Friday, which...
Tarrant County issues disaster declaration due to wildfire risk
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The ground is so dry, any scattered rain that does fall isn't expected to make a difference.It's even bringing a stop to work like mowing grass in some cities because of the concern that even just a small spark could start something bigger.After a week when fires have spread so fast they destroyed a row of homes in Balch Springs then again in Rendon, cities and counties are bracing for more.The Texas A&M Forest Service forecast the fire danger in North Texas to climb from high to very high by Sunday.Ahead of that, Tarrant County issued...
fox7austin.com
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doors Close to Former Parkland Memorial Hospital; Preparing for Demolition
The old Parkland Memorial Hospital, which opened Sept. 25, 1954, closed its doors this week for good. Though, it's been years since medical staff and patients filled the buildings. "I'm actually looking very much forward to what comes next on this site," said John Raish, senior vice president of support...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Move to Circumvent State’s Abortion Ban
Some city councils in Texas are trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Last week, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to “decriminalize” abortion in the city....
New 988 suicide and crisis lifeline makes it easier to get help quick
Earlier this month, the U.S. transitioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from a 10-digit number to 988, an easier-to-remember number for 24/7 crisis care. The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Communications Commission, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to put crisis care more in reach for people in need, according to a news release from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Denton County MHMR hotline, 940-762-0157, and the 10-digit national hotline will stay in effect, but the new 988 line will be easier for people in a crisis situation to call and get help, said Pam Gutierrez, COO of the Denton County MHMR Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Extreme heat, lack of rain make for miserable month
There’s little to say about July in North Texas that you don’t already know. It’s hot and exceptionally dry, and likely to stay that way for another few weeks, maybe months. This past July might be the hottest and driest since reliable records were kept in Denton...
Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions
HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
Texas drought conditions considered Extreme to Exceptional in two-thirds of state
he drought in two-thirds of Texas is now rated either Extreme or Exceptional,the highest on the US Drought Monitor scale. The US Drought Monitor issued its latest update last night based on data collected on Tuesday.
annatexas.gov
Stage 2 Water Restrictions Begin
Due to the extreme drought conditions and water demand exceeding 90% of the community's average daily water supply for three consecutive days, the City of Anna is entering into Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Monday August 1, 2022 to protect the public water supply* and ensure all Anna neighbors have access to adequate volumes of water for use inside the home. *This is a supply issue, not a water quality issue.
Texas Auditing 2022 Midterm Election Results in Four Counties
Texas will audit the 2022 midterm elections results in four counties.Elliott Stallion/Unsplash. The Texas Secretary of State has chosen to audit the 2022 Midterm election results in Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland, and Harris counties. Dallas News reports that these four counties were picked at random under a 2021 election law that created the audit process.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
From the Firehouse — July 2022
With our region experiencing above average temperatures over the past month and numerous heat advisories, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to remind out community about the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, which can be a life-threatening condition.
Dallas rehab hospital ranked among United States’ best for 2022-23 by U.S. News
Recently U.S. News released their rankings of the best hospitals for rehabilitation in the country and a Dallas rehab hospital among other Select Medical rehab hospitals.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0