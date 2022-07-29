www.craigdailypress.com
Related
Craig Daily Press
Obituary: Kimberly Schaffner
Kimberly Schaffner, of Craig, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at The Loudy-Simpson Park Picnic Area. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution...
Summit Daily News
Never again? Largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history could be state’s last
MEEKER — A camouflaged helicopter rises above the horizon. The pattern does little to conceal the aircraft as the rotors blow high elevation desert sand into thick clouds of dust. The thumping can be heard for miles. Several hundred yards ahead, a band of a half-dozen wild horses emerges...
Craig Daily Press
Craig grapples with state sales tax change and mandated fees
Earlier this week, Craig City Council wavered on how to handle a state sales tax exemption, but local leaders may not have a choice about new fees that are being implemented statewide on single-use plastic bags and retail deliveries. According to city Finance Director Katy Burns, there are three new...
Comments / 0