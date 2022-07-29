Convicted of killing newborn son, Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison

foxbaltimore.com
foxbaltimore.com
Two teens injured in Towson crash, suspect fled the scene
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after two teen pedestrians were struck in a hit and run crash in Baltimore County on Friday night. The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is asking for the public’s help following a hit and run crash that left a 17-year-old and 19-year-old female injured.
NBC12
Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling narcotics, cocaine in Petersburg area
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and other narcotics in and around the Petersburg area. According to court documents, 39-year-old Salahudin Mitchell from Sterling, Virginia, was arrested in November 2021 after making nine purchases of fentanyl from April to October.
foxbaltimore.com
Middle River double shooting victims criminally charged
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two victims injured in a Tuesday morning middle river double-shooting were criminally charged, Friday. According to police, on July 26, 2022, at about 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Compass Road & Martin Boulevard following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located...
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison for Attempted Second-Degree Murder; Other Charges
State v. William Anthony Smothers, C-08-CR-21-000526. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced William Anthony Smothers, 39, of Waldorf, to 30 years in prison for the Attempted Second-Degree Murder of James Rudd, Jr. and related charges.
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
foxbaltimore.com
Body found on the side of a Baltimore County road
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police say a body was found on the side of a road in Baltimore County on Sunday afternoon. Around 11:00AM, homicide detectives responded to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road in reference to a body that had been discovered. Officials say the decomposing body was...
WCNC
Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death, deputies say
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
Bay Net
Man Sentenced To 18 Years After Robbing Multiple 7-Elevens With A Handgun
LA PLATA, Md. —Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 32, of Waldorf, to 18 years in prison for 4 counts of Armed Robbery and First-Degree Assault. On May...
Baltimore Security Officer Shoots Suspect After He Attempted To Take Weapon
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting (graze...
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
foxbaltimore.com
Person found in vehicle engulfed in flames in east Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was found in a car engulfed in flames in the Oliver neighborhood of east Baltimore, according to Police. At about 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when they saw smoke and was guided to a fire scene in the 1500 block of East Preston Street.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot after attempting to take security officer's gun Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after making an attempt to take a security officer’s weapon in the Old Goucher neighborhood, according to police. At about 8:10 p.m., Northern District officers were sent to the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Police say...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Rockville City Police: Group of boys accused of killing neighborhood goose
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rockville City Police Department are searching for a group of boys that they believe are linked to the death of a Canada goose Sunday evening. The New Mark Commons community is offering a $1,000 reward, hoping to find the three boys involved in the animal cruelty.
foxbaltimore.com
Judge denies bail for daycare owner who shot alleged 'child molester' husband at DC hotel
WASHINGTON (7News) — A judge denied bail for a Maryland woman who was arrested for shooting her husband in a D.C. hotel room after she alleges he was molesting children at her daycare. Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, Md. appeared in court Friday for a hearing after she was...
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Multiple Armed Robberies at 7-11 Convenience Stores
LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 32, of Waldorf, to 18 years in prison for 4 counts of Armed Robbery and First-Degree Assault. On May 23,...
mocoshow.com
25 Years with No Parole for Carjacking Defendant Caught on Camera
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Lease sentenced defendant, Leslie J. Lee, 37, to twenty-five years in prison with no parole. Lee pleaded guilty on June 22, 2022, to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and first-degree assault. The first two charges stem from carjacking incidents in November of 2021. The assault charge is connected to an unrelated domestic violence incident. Details on the carjacking cases:
Baltimore Drug Dealer With 'Enough Fentanyl To Kill More Than Two Million People' Sentenced
A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison after possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than two million people, federal officials announced. Rajeim Ali Bradshaw, 49, was sentenced on Friday, July 29 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Department of Justice.
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
