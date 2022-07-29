ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Murder of Florida mother Diane Kyne on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zShR_0gy1PbMD00

(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Diane Kyne is found dead in her bedroom, competing stories emerge about which of the most important men in her life may have killed her.

Here’s a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

The 9-1-1 operators in Pinellas County Florida are used to dealing with life and death emergencies, but this one was different. Diane Kyne was dead. Her husband and son were both distraught and both making frantic calls.

First Kevin.

KEVIN KYNE: My dad’s trying to kill me. Help me, please. He’s outside of my house, he’s choking me.

9-1-1: OK, calm down so —

KEVIN KYNE: He killed my mom.

9-1-1: Stay on the phone with me.

KEVIN KYNE: I can’t hold on much longer.

And then Bill.

BILL KYNE: My son just killed my wife. He and my wife were arguing and he was choking her.

9-1-1: Where is your son?

BILL KYNE: He-he-he ran out the door.

Two calls from the same location, just minutes apart.

Kevin Kyne and his step-father Bill, each accusing the other of murder.

BILL KYNE: Oh, please.

9-1-1: Sir?

BILL KYNE: Be quick.

Father and son — one falsely accused of an appalling crime.

The other — the real killer — and a devious liar.

Watch “Dateline: True Lies” at 10 p.m. Friday on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx0du_0gy1PbMD00

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
ATHENS, PA
WETM 18 News

Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in fatal Interstate 86 crash

New updates have been released from New York State Police regarding the accident on I-86 that left one individual dead. According to police, Casey Getman, 29, died Friday afternoon from complications from a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the Town of Bath. Police say that […]
BATH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed on Show's Set

Click here to read the full article. A member of Law & Order: Organized Crime crew was shot and killed Tuesday morning on set of the NBC procedural. The victim, a 31-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am, the New York Police Department tells TVLine. According to police, officers arrived to find that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead. North...
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM 18 News

Franklin County man who conducted ‘sleep studies’ charged with indecent assault; PSP

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man has been charged after allegedly performing “sleep studies” on victims who were under the influence. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are seeking information regarding 74-year-old David Clarkson McJonathan. Troopers say McJonathan would conduct “sleep studies” on victims. Some of the studies would include the victim drinking […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One adult and three children have died after a farm tractor rollover crash in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, an adult female and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer being pulled by a tractor when the driver lost control and left […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Tupper Lake woman charged with murder

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28. According to New York State Police, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake and discovered a single victim […]
TUPPER LAKE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Person
Andrea Canning
Person
Josh Mankiewicz
Person
Lester Holt
WETM 18 News

Two kids hospitalized after ingesting weed; Hornell woman arrested

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell woman has been arrested after two children were hospitalized when they ingested edible marijuana, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested on July 26, 2022 after an investigation into the incident. The release from the Sheriff’s Office said that Irving allegedly had edible marijuana […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August bills. Around $557 million came from […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for string of thefts from vehicles in Elmira, Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to lock their cars after an Addison man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from several vehicles in Elmira and Southport. Frank Adams, 30, was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple thefts from vehicles throughout the City of Elmira and the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Documentary#Dateline Nbc#Violent Crime#Nbc#Kyne
WETM 18 News

Two men indicted for ATV theft in Chemung County

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted on stolen property charges related to their arrest earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. According to the Indictment handed up today, Cody Pike, 22, of Lowman, was found to be in possession of a stolen UTV, and Patrick Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, […]
WETM 18 News

Elmira man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Ramonn Driscoll

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One family is expressing their relief after an Elmira man pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal home invasion on Elmira’s eastside almost two years ago, according to the District Attorney. Eugene Cade pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree Murder on July 29, 2022, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hammondsport man arrested on Burglary, Robbery charges

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hammondsport man has been arrested after he broke into a residence and forcibly stole property from another person, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Rosenkrans, 64, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office following an investigation of a reported break-in and robbery of […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for Tioga County Pa. crime spree

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A man is facing 46 charges for a string of crimes in Tioga County Pa., including burglary, trespassing, and vandalism according to Pennsylvania State Police. Patrick Huey, 49, was arrested for a string of crimes that Police say occurred from approximately April 10, 2022, through June 15, 2022, at various […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted on weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on weapons charges stemming from an arrest back in June. According to the indictment, Jordan O. Mann, 18, of Elmira, was indicted on four counts of weapons charges. Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy