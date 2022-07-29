ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

Heckler shames Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf event

By Sean Keeley
 2 days ago
Johnny Showgoer
2d ago

Good for the heckler. I won't watch this league. I haven't forgotten 09/11, nor will I forget January 6th. Seems like Terrorist attacks and Trump go hand in hand ✋.

Alex
2d ago

lol... US govt has been in bed with Saudi for decades... petro dollar... nobody boycotting that partnership

Guest
1d ago

My question is. If everyone is so against these guy going to the LIV Tour. Why are the at the event

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Tiger Woods stopped talking to LIV Golf player

Tiger Woods has made it clear he’s no fan of LIV Golf and it sounds like he’s even stopped talking with at least one former PGA Tour golfer. Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing in the LIV Golf Invitational this week at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, told reporters that he hasn’t heard from Woods since he joined the Saudi-backed league.
Bubba Watson joins LIV Golf: "My wife loved it, we prayed about it..."

Bubba Watson was officially confirmed as the next player to join LIV Golf during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament. Watson, 43, is rumoured to have been offered in the region of $50 million to join Greg Norman's controversial new golf league, funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
Norman says Augusta National has rallied hard against LIV: "Stay Switzerland!"

Greg Norman has claimed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post that LIV Golf is not intent on tearing town the PGA Tour. Norman, 67, the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, says that "every step of the way" the controversial circuit's model has been built to work within the ecosystem of golf.
LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title

In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism

Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
Golf world reacts to Bubba Watson news

Despite previously refuting his interest in joining LIV Golf, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson officially joined the Saudi-backed golf league on Friday. Watson officially announced he was joining up during Friday’s LIV broadcast from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Watson said in his announcement that he will...
