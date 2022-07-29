Heckler shames Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf event

thecomeback.com
Johnny Showgoer
2d ago
Good for the heckler. I won't watch this league. I haven't forgotten 09/11, nor will I forget January 6th. Seems like Terrorist attacks and Trump go hand in hand ✋.
Reply(11)
11
Alex
2d ago
lol... US govt has been in bed with Saudi for decades... petro dollar... nobody boycotting that partnership
Reply
12
Guest
1d ago
My question is. If everyone is so against these guy going to the LIV Tour. Why are the at the event
Reply(1)
8
Tiger Woods is now a billionaire — here's how he spends his money and lives his life
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
Phil Mickelson ruthlessly heckled at LIV Golf event: 'Do it for the Saudi royal family!'
A boisterous spectator unleashed a blistering criticism of Phil Mickelson while the golf legend was teeing off on the first hole of a LIV Golf event in New Jersey on Friday.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
thecomeback.com
Tiger Woods stopped talking to LIV Golf player
Tiger Woods has made it clear he’s no fan of LIV Golf and it sounds like he’s even stopped talking with at least one former PGA Tour golfer. Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing in the LIV Golf Invitational this week at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, told reporters that he hasn’t heard from Woods since he joined the Saudi-backed league.
golfmagic.com
Bubba Watson joins LIV Golf: "My wife loved it, we prayed about it..."
Bubba Watson was officially confirmed as the next player to join LIV Golf during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament. Watson, 43, is rumoured to have been offered in the region of $50 million to join Greg Norman's controversial new golf league, funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Has Honest Admission On Racing Future
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch still doesn't have a contract for next season. Busch's longtime sponsor, M&M's and Mars Inc., is pulling out of the NASCAR game at the end of this season. If Joe Gibbs Racing is unable to find a replacement, Busch may need to look elsewhere for his 20th season.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
golfmagic.com
Norman says Augusta National has rallied hard against LIV: "Stay Switzerland!"
Greg Norman has claimed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post that LIV Golf is not intent on tearing town the PGA Tour. Norman, 67, the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, says that "every step of the way" the controversial circuit's model has been built to work within the ecosystem of golf.
Denny Hamlin Brings Trophy For Chase Elliott: NASCAR World Reacts
Denny Hamlin was given the trophy at Pocono last weekend, after he appeared to take home the win at the Cup Series race. However, both Hamlin and another driver were disqualified from the race, leading to a shocking result. Chase Elliott is now the true champion. Hamlin has reportedly brought...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf's riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title
In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism
Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
NBA・
LIV Golf Tournament tickets sold for as little as $1 this weekend
LIV Golf has been a major talking point around the sports world since the start-up tour got going in England
MLB・
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to Bubba Watson news
Despite previously refuting his interest in joining LIV Golf, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson officially joined the Saudi-backed golf league on Friday. Watson officially announced he was joining up during Friday’s LIV broadcast from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Watson said in his announcement that he will...
Photos: LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
After the new Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series made its debut earlier this summer in London, the startup circuit went west to Portland and has since made its way back east to New Jersey. LIV Golf Bedminster teed off on Friday at Trump National Golf Club...
Luke Donald named European Ryder Cup captain for 2023 matches in Italy; replaces LIV Golf winner Henrik Stenson
Just 12 days after removing Henrik Stenson from his captaincy, the European Ryder Cup team has already announced a replacement. Previous reports were confirmed on Monday morning when four-time Ryder Cupper Luke Donald was officially named as the captain for Team Europe for the 2023 matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Sept. 29-Oct 1.
