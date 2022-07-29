ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Van crashes into Children's Home of Jefferson County

By Isabella Colello
 2 days ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A van crashed into the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses the van drove through the front lawn of the Children’s Home property and smashed into one of the main buildings.

The Watertown Police Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded and were at the scene.

The van was removed by a local towing company and appeared to have a smashed windshield and front bumper.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide updates as they become available.

