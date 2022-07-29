Jacksonville Jaguars sign new kicker

thecomeback.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse imagesDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Related
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Complex
Patrick Mahomes Says He Finds Criticism of Black Quarterbacks ‘Weird’
With Kyler Murray facing backlash over the study clause in his new contract, Patrick Mahomes isn’t shying away from blasting critics for their unfair treatment of Black quarterbacks. While speaking with reporters on Friday after the Kansas City Chiefs finished a training camp practice, Mahomes was asked about the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33
After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Jaguars Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived tight end Naz Bohannon after signing offensive lineman Darryl Williams. Jacksonville announced the corresponding moves to its 90-man roster on Sunday afternoon. A standout basketball player at Youngstown State, Bohannon averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in four seasons before transferring to Clemson last...
Andy Jean, 4-star wide receiver, commits to Florida Gators over Miami, others
The Florida Gators are on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail over the past 72 hours. Florida has landed four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell and a pair of Under Armour All-American defensive backs in Ja'Keem Jackson and Jordan Castell. Adding to their haul, the Gators secured another key ...
Jaguars Reportedly Sign Veteran Kicker
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed a new kicker ahead of the 2022 season. After beating out three other kickers in a workout this morning, NFL journeyman Elliott Fry has landed a spot on the Jags' preseason roster. The Jaguars brought Fry in for a workout after reports indicated that...
Comments / 0