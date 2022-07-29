Bond set at $1.5 million for suspect in Chippewa Falls fire, death

www.weau.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Crash In Chippewa County Results In Fatality
CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A crash occurred on CTH X at 20th Street in Chippewa County, Saturday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that the crash involved 1 fatality and have identified the deceased as Randy Frank Stewart, 64, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The State Patrol says that on Saturday, July,...
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
cwbradio.com
Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls
A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
WEAU-TV 13
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence. Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier. Court documents state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Motorcyclist was trying to recover from going off-road before fatal crash
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.The crash is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect in custody
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the death and the fire are being investigated as a criminal act. Police also identified a suspect, 58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls, who was taken into...
Man hospitalized after crashing homemade plane in western Wisconsin
PRESCOTT, Wis. -- A 69-year-old Inver Grove Heights man is in the hospital after crashing a homemade airplane in Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the man was operating a homemade experimental "Sonax" aircraft around 7 a.m. on Friday when he lost engine power. He tried to make an emergency landing on State Highway 35 and County Road E but the plane hit road signs and came to a stop in a ditch. He was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.The incident is under investigation.
wiproud.com
Murder charge dismissed in Eau Claire shooting
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with homicide in a 2021 shooting death reaches a plea deal in Eau Claire County court. The homicide charge against 56-year-old Selwyn Smith was dismissed. Smith was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in the February 2021 shooting death of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek murder suspect looks to withdraw guilty plea
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of felony murder. Wayne Price appeared in Eau Claire County Court Wednesday asking Judge Emily Long to consider letting him reverse his 2019 plea. Price...
fox9.com
Minnesota man crashes homemade airplane in Wisconsin
PRESCOTT, Wis. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man was injured when the homemade aircraft he was flying crashed near Prescott, Wisconsin, Friday morning. The Pierce County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said Friday a 69-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was operating a "homemade experimental ‘Sonex’ aircraft" when he lost engine power.
WEAU-TV 13
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County ended after seven days with the jury finding the defendant not guilty of homicide in Dunn County Circuit Court Tuesday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson was found not guilty...
boreal.org
'Like medicine from God': Wisconsin cherry orchard offers taste of home for immigrant families
Max Ganshyn, 25, of Blaine, picks cherries with his family at Maple Leaf Orchard in Spring Valley, Wis. on July 22. Ganshyn's family, who are Ukrainian, have been in MN for seven years. Many Ukrainians use the cherries to make a traditional liqueur and raviolis. Photo: Caroline Yang for MPR News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is sentenced. July 20, 2022 court records show 48-year-old Leonard Peil is sentenced to four years in prison and four years extended supervision. In addition, Peil is ordered not to have a gun.
WEAU-TV 13
BA.5 is the dominant COVID-19 variant in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a week since the CDC moved Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 level from medium to high. “We do know that means we have more COVID circulating and more hospitalizations,” Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said. Giese says the...
WEAU-TV 13
Local teen cleans gravestones
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers appoints Ellen Anderson as Rusk County District Attorney
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing his appointment of Ellen Anderson to serve as Rusk County District Attorney. According to a media release by the Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, the appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Annette Barna’s election to the Rusk County Circuit Court. Anderson is said to serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 2025.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 31st 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the midst of a losing streak, the Express look to bounce back against the Honkers. Plus, the state title pursuit for Altoona 19U legion comes to a close.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 29th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express look to rebound after a tough home loss against Willmar. Plus, one local legion team’s state tournament run begins, while another comes to a close.
Comments / 0