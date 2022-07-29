ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

UPDATE: Missing teen has returned home safe

By Thad Randazzo
 2 days ago

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police have reported that missing teen Mary L. Sequin has returned home.

16-year-old Mary L. Sequin is around 5’7” tall and weighs around 130lbs and was born on April 9 th , 2006. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Mary was last seen around 7:30 am on Wednesday, July 27 th , on Cedar Street in Oneida wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt, and carrying a Nike backpack.

Police believe she may have been dropped off at the Sharway Motel in Canastota. Additionally, she is known to be in the Oneida, Canastota, and Syracuse areas on a regular basis.

If you have any information on Mary’s whereabouts, please contact the Oneida City Police at 315-363-2323 and refer to case number 22-004345.

