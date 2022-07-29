SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar wasn’t biting. Shortly after helping San Diego beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2, the Padres’ leadoff hitter was peppered with questions about Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Padres are reportedly among the handful of teams making a strong bid for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto, and have expressed interest Willson Contreras and Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs. The Padres expect star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back sometime in the next several weeks, but their inconsistent offense can use help as they try to hang on in the NL wild-card race. What’s the vibe in the clubhouse with the trade deadline approaching?

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO