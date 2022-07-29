www.tri-cityherald.com
Trade season: Cards start by acquiring left-handed Phillies prospect for Sosa. DeJong called up for St. Louis
Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider
Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
FOX Sports
MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is upon us, and a handful of squads are pursuing new life with meaningful transactions. This year's trade deadline is a bit later than usual, as teams have until 6 p.m. ET Aug. 2 to file paperwork to the league's office to complete trades. Here...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies And Cardinals Make A Deal
According to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have made a trade.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar wasn’t biting. Shortly after helping San Diego beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2, the Padres’ leadoff hitter was peppered with questions about Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Padres are reportedly among the handful of teams making a strong bid for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto, and have expressed interest Willson Contreras and Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs. The Padres expect star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back sometime in the next several weeks, but their inconsistent offense can use help as they try to hang on in the NL wild-card race. What’s the vibe in the clubhouse with the trade deadline approaching?
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Luis Castillo Trade To Mariners ‘A Good Thing’
The Cincinnati Reds traded Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for prospects Edwin Arroyo, Noelvi Marte, Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt. Marte was the Mariners’ top-ranked prospect, Arroyo was third, and Stoudt was fifth. The Mariners trading for Castillo fortifies their starting rotation as the team looks...
FOX Sports
Giants host the Dodgers to open 4-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-51, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .47 ERA, .88 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Giants +114; over/under is...
