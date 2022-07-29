Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord

dailybadgerbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Crowd marches for peace in Racine | Local News
RACINE — A crowd of 35 marched down Martin Luther King Drive Saturday for the Unity Pledge March, a march calling to end violence in the city of Racine organized by a parent leadership group. The head organizers for the March were Elaine De La Cruz and Leanna Johnson,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community and labor organizations speak against voter suppression in Milwaukee
Alan Chavoya, Outreach Chair for the Milwaukee Alliance, calls for people to fight back in the democratic struggle for voting rights at an event in Milwaukee. (Fight Back! News/staff) Milwaukee, WI – On July 26, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee joined SEIU...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
CBS 58
MU student killed on Marquette interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking on the Marquette interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stabbed in Milwaukee near 15th and North
MILWAUKEE - Paramedics were called to the scene of a stabbing near 15th and North in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, July 31. It happened around 7:30 a.m. A man was treated for his injuries and taken to the hospital, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed. Investigators are looking into what led...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee activists protest for abortion rights outside downtown meeting of Federalist Society
Milwaukee protest targets Federalist Society (Fight Back! News/staff) Milwaukee, WI – On July 28, a group of more than 20 people rallied at Dontre Hamilton (Red Arrow) Park in downtown Milwaukee before marching a half mile to the Wisconsin Club, where the Milwaukee chapter of the notorious Federalist Society were hosting its summer cocktail party. The crowd included members of the Democratic Socialists for America, Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and the National Lawyers Guild. Speeches were made just outside the big front windows of the building with some of the Federalists looking on.
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
communityjournal.net
Danae Davis retiring from Milwaukee Succeeds
Ignites next-gen leaders around collective action in educational equity. Milwaukee, Wis., July 28, 2022 – Danae Davis, Milwaukee Succeeds executive director, has announced she will retire in late fall 2022 after leading the communitywide initiative since 2015. Part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee Succeeds supports a vision of cradle-to-career success that’s centered on racial equity, community voice and changing systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Woman killed near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Thurston around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The medical examiner says an adult female was killed. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday. FOX6 is working to gather more...
wuwm.com
A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers
Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
spectrumnews1.com
Journey House works to empower Milwaukeeans
MILWAUKEE — Cherise Myers spent much of July getting ready for Journey House’s back-to-school supply drive to help students start the year off with the proper essentials. “Those essential items like notebooks, pencils, glue, crayons, things they need just to get started in school," said Myers, who is the director of community partnerships with Journey House.
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond
MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity worsen for 6th consecutive week
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a sixth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 11 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 243.8 new COVID-19 cases...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man rescued during apartment fire
RACINE, WI — Due to the quick action of three bystanders, a Racine man was rescued from a second-story apartment building during a fire early Sunday morning at 2017 Case Avenue. Suffering significant injuries, rescue personnel took the man to Ascension-All Saints Hospital. His condition is unknown at this...
wibailoutpeople.org
Kenosha, WI – August 21, 2022: 2nd Annual Justice For Jacob Peace and Prosperity Block Party!
Event by Justice For Jacob and Leaders Of Kenosha – LOK. The Justice for Jacob Block Party is a family friendly event to uplift and support the community by coming together to encourage peace and prosperity for all. This event will consist of family fun for all ages, free food, dance party, games and live music!
Wisconsin DOJ opens investigation into fraudulent ballot stunt
The Wisconsin Department of Justice opened an investigation into a fraudulent ballot scheme Friday after a group of residents allegedly plotted to request illegitimate absentee ballots in August's primary elections.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near Teutonia and Chambers, 2 cars smashed
MILWAUKEE - At least two vehicles were involved in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday, July 31 near Teutonia and Chambers. Our crews at the scene said one of the drivers may have crashed into a home. Both of the vehicles appeared to have suffered significant damage. It's unclear how...
Comments / 2