United Way holds thrive drive to collect necessities for children in need

fox56.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patronKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Related
timespub.com
Spotlight: Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania
Most people are not sure where to begin when trying to navigate services available to people as they age. In fact, the majority of people don’t realize what services they will need or are available until the time arises. Senior Services Network of Southeast Pennsylvania provides one place where seniors, their families and caregivers can obtain information on and access to professionals that provide these services. All information is available on the website seniorservicesnetwork-sepa.com which provides a summary of resources and contact information for the professionals that can assist you. The services provided include assisted living, continuous care, home care, hospice, legal, financial, insurance, move management, real estate, technology, elder advocacy and even pet services.
Centurion
Pennsylvania’s First Lady Visits Bucks Campus to Discuss Food Insecurity
Bucks County Community College welcomed Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday, June 27, to the Newtown Campus for a discussion with students about food insecurity. First Lady Wolf toured the Bucks campus, learning just how the college is addressing the basic needs of its students with programs like the campus food market, according to a college press release.
WOLF
Red Sand Project to raise awareness for human trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania is taking a stand to bring awareness to the community to put a stop to human trafficking, by taking part in the national initiative known as the Red Sand Project. Members of the Children’s Advocacy Center...
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County Residents Enjoy Most Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Chester County has come out on the top in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people living there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
He fought for housing voucher-holders in Philly. Now he wants to do it in Easton.
Affordable housing is hard to come by in the Lehigh Valley. Easton is no exception. So the Housing Authority of the City of Easton looked for someone with experience handling a large affordable housing program to come and run the city’s authority. Tyler Martin oversaw the housing choice voucher...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there's still a teacher shortage; here's how
The Center Square — Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania's Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain. "School districts are using emergency permits to fill vacancies because they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Now Offering In-Person Unemployment Compensation Services at CareerLink Locations
Pennsylvania is now offering in-person services for unemployment compensation (UC) at all PA CareerLink centers, The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced this week. The goal is to assist people who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills, access to internet, and individuals with limited-English proficiency. A...
Pennsylvania celebrates 2 years of the Pa. G.I. Bill
State College — The national G.I. Bill has existed in some form since the 1940s, but the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill has only existed since 2019. Through the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill, members of the Pennsylvania National Guard can earn college benefits for their spouse and children. The bill currently supports the higher education pursuits of over 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members. More specifically, the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Fall from Medium to Low Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have fallen from the medium to low community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Crawford County remains at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wolf Administration announces $13 million in tax credits for farmers’ investments
Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. According to a release, Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, […]
Pennsylvania Offers Up To $5,750 Grant To Qualifying Students
The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) reminds students that an accumulative $5,750 PA State Grant money is still available for qualifying students until August 1.
Executive Order Protects Abortion Services in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently discussed the perceived effects of abortion bans for victims of domestic violence and the recently signed executive order allowing out-of-state residents to seek reproductive health care services in Pennsylvania without fear of prosecution. “Bans on abortion increase rates of maternal mortality, cause...
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families
Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
WOLF
Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 sold in Taylor
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WOLF) — Check your tickets!. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The ticket was sold at Fast Lane Mart located at 215-217 South Main St. in Taylor. The store earns a...
Comments / 0