Mounted deputy fighting for her life after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WWJ) - A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has severely injured a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse -- and the horse presumably fell on top of her.

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson told WJRT that mounted division deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical emergency on Monday at the Clare County Fair when the incident occurred.

Wilson said Shuff was attempting to dismount her horse when something caused her to fall to the ground and hit her head.

The horse partially fell as well and may have landed on her.

"We know the horse kind of stumbled backwards, there was some uneven ground there," Wilson explained.

The sheriff said it remains unclear if Shuff's injuries were caused by her fall from the saddle or by the force of the horse possibly falling on her.

Either way, Wilson believes the incident -- which he called a "freak accident" -- was neither the rider or the horse's fault.

Shuff is a two year member of the Clare County Sheriff's Department Mounted Division and Wilson said each deputy and equine officer go through extensive training before they are allowed to be in public.

"Those horses are highly trained, we do a lot of training with them, we introduce them to a lot of sounds and noises, banging and stuff and they are trained to pretty much sit though it," he said to WJRT.

Wilson said Shuff is surrounded by family at the hospital -- her condition is listed as critical.

The mounted division said their deputies are a popular sight at the Clare County Fair and they have been in attendance for the last 14 years.

"They are a huge asset to the fair, they do traffic control, crowd control, they just, if there is a problem, if there is a fight or something, they can get there pretty quick," Wilson said.

The sheriff said he did not believe the horse spooked because of sounds or noise at the fair.