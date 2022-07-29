ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Mounted deputy fighting for her life after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aG5j_0gy1Obp400

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WWJ) - A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has severely injured a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse -- and the horse presumably fell on top of her.

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson told WJRT that mounted division deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical emergency on Monday at the Clare County Fair when the incident occurred.

Wilson said Shuff was attempting to dismount her horse when something caused her to fall to the ground and hit her head.

The horse partially fell as well and may have landed on her.

"We know the horse kind of stumbled backwards, there was some uneven ground there," Wilson explained.

The sheriff said it remains unclear if Shuff's injuries were caused by her fall from the saddle or by the force of the horse possibly falling on her.

Either way, Wilson believes the incident -- which he called a "freak accident" -- was neither the rider or the horse's fault.

Shuff is a two year member of the Clare County Sheriff's Department Mounted Division and Wilson said each deputy and equine officer go through extensive training before they are allowed to be in public.

"Those horses are highly trained, we do a lot of training with them, we introduce them to a lot of sounds and noises, banging and stuff and they are trained to pretty much sit though it," he said to WJRT.

Wilson said Shuff is surrounded by family at the hospital -- her condition is listed as critical.

The mounted division said their deputies are a popular sight at the Clare County Fair and they have been in attendance for the last 14 years.

"They are a huge asset to the fair, they do traffic control, crowd control, they just, if there is a problem, if there is a fight or something, they can get there pretty quick," Wilson said.

The sheriff said he did not believe the horse spooked because of sounds or noise at the fair.

9&10 News

Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division Mourns Loss of Deputy

The Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division is mourning one of their own. Deputy Nichole Shuff was taken off of life support early Friday evening. Jesse Loudenslager is Captain of the Clare County Sheriff’s Mounted Division and says, “She just had a vibrant energy for anybody that ever knew her, and was around her and everything that she did she always put a positive spin on it.”
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse County Crash Ends with One Man Dead

A three car crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night ended with one man dead. It happened around 11 pm on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 23-year-old Lake Ann man traveling east bound struck a car...
MLive

Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash

SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Driver critically injured in head-on collision with semi truck in west Michigan

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized Friday following a crash in Newaygo County. According to authorities, the crash was on 120th Street in Ensley Township. Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline near Locust Avenue and struck an eastbound semi truck head-on.
traverseticker.com

One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash

A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
LAKE ANN, MI
9&10 News

UPDATE: Clare County Sheriff’s Deputy Passes Away After Falling From Horse

UPDATE: Clare County Sheriff’s Deputy Nichole Shuff passed away late Friday afternoon, according to Clare County Sheriff John Wilson. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. On Monday, a Mounted Division Deputy from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office sustained a serious head injury at the Clare County fairgrounds. Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to an...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Mounted Clare Co. Deputy dies after being thrown from horse

Sad news in Clare County after a mounted deputy has died after sustaining a serious head injury earlier this week in Clare County . Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical call Monday night when she was thrown from her horse. According to a post on Facebook from the...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Clare deputy dies after horseback accident

A Clare sheriff’s deputy severely injured while patrolling on horseback has died of her injuries, family members said. Nichole Shuff of Farwell was responding to a medical call at the county fair when she suffered a severe head injury Monday night, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Family members said...
CLARE, MI
point2homes.com

2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706

You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
BAY CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Road work announcements for Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Team Elmers has announced that the Keystone Roundabouts are now open. Elmers stated that the project was completed ten weeks ahead of schedule. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has posted a statement on upcoming road work...
Morning Sun

Isabella County Fair comes to a close

The 2022 Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair in Mt. Pleasant wrapped up Saturday, July 25. The event featured carnival rides, animal exhibitions, horse shows, and more. Grandstand events included a demolition derby, a tractor and truck pull, a rodeo, Motocross racing, and a “Hoedown Showdown.”
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Local museum to restore 19th century fire station

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
BAY CITY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam

Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Victim, police seek tips on historic, stolen throne

A Mt. Pleasant man is offering a reward for the return of an historic hand-carved throne from the artifacts collection of a late history professor. Steve Taylor Jr. bought the chair – a Red Mahogany Astoria Throne – several years ago from the estate of James Moody, a legendary history professor and collector who taught for 46 years at Lake Superior State University.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - A local high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
ITHACA, MI
northernexpress.com

Bad Trends, Broken Systems, and Bold New Programs

Pandemic to present, substance use disorder continues to plague northern Michigan. “Addiction can happen to anybody. It can touch anybody’s life, so likely somebody that [you] know has been affected by addiction.”. So says Lauren Reed, coordinator for the Grand Traverse Drug Free Coalition (GTDFC), a group made up...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
