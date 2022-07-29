Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha welcomes new staff members | News

(nee Grota and Strehlow) Of Oro Valley, Arizona (formerly Franklin, Wisconsin) passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Friday, May 13, 2022 at age 80. Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Divine Savior High School. Shed was employed by the Wauwatosa School district for 41 years. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Myrtle and Carl Grota; brother Robert F. Grota; brothers-in-law Eugene Schueller and Dr. Terrance Inda. Survived by her husband of 44 years Nicholaus C. Halston (Noah-Philippe De Rothschild); sisters, Gail Inda & Sally A. Grota; sister-in-law, Evelynn Grota; former husband Richard Strehlow; beloved dog Bella; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Nancy was a most delightful and gracious lady, with a wonderful smile and personality. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI. with the Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Rev. Michael Hammer officiating. Refreshments with be served in the church atrium immediately following mass. Procession leaving at 1:15 PM for Holy Cross Cemetery at 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Divine Savior Holy Angels High School would be appreciated. “On May 13, 2022, the world lost a loving and generous person.” Noah Philippe.

