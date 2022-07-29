Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha welcomes new staff members | News

dailybadgerbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen Walters
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
racinecountyeye.com
Local students make Carthage College dean’s list for spring 2022
KENOSHA, WI – More than 760 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, including these students from Racine County:. Carthage College is raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Bucks to bring day full of fun activities to this year's Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a whole day jam-packed with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Both organizations are teaming up to provide free youth admission tickets to the fair and a day of activities in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 10 a.m....
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kenosha.com
Kenosha County to mark National Night Out with events on Tuesday
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. National Night Out...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thomas Bonofiglio Obituary (1940 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Thomas Bonofiglio, age 82, passed away after a short illness on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. Born on January 21, 1940 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Thomas and Antoinette (Costanzo) Bonofiglio. A gifted athlete like his brothers, he...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James Carreon Obituary (1986 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
James Carreon, 36, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison. Born in Kenosha, on June 16, 1986, he was the son of Gabriel and Tracy (Miller) Carreon. On September 15, 2012, he married Jessica Whitefoot, and on July 9, 2013, they...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Crowd marches for peace in Racine | Local News
RACINE — A crowd of 35 marched down Martin Luther King Drive Saturday for the Unity Pledge March, a march calling to end violence in the city of Racine organized by a parent leadership group. The head organizers for the March were Elaine De La Cruz and Leanna Johnson,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Art Museum’s lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend “Lakeside at MAM” events. Located on the museum’s east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
Pleasant Prairie trainer wins national physique competition
A trainer from Pleasant Prairie is on his way to weightlifting stardom. He isn't a bodybuilder in the typical sense you might think of. He competes in physique tournaments.
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet 'The Fourcast'
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On this week's Ra- Sing & Me, we introduce you to two members of 'The Fourcast'. Mike Brinen and Bill Apmann joined Alex in studio to discuss their music and how they got together as a group. Brinen and Apmann say they started talking about...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus | Local News
American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade. AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017. Drivers from all across North...
College Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20
College basketball is mourning the loss of a rising star. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's athletic department tweeted that the Warhawks' guard Derek Gray "passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved." The cause of the athlete's death was not made public. However, UW-Whitewater men's basketball coach...
Rolling Meadows Golf Course cost county $2.6 million since inception
Since its inception, the Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac County has accrued a $2.6 million deficit. County officials are working on ways to mitigate the problem.
educationsnapshots.com
Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep
JGMA implemented color and clean lines to create a youthful, yet sophisticated space for learning at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep in Waukegan, Illinois. The Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep (CRSM), a member of the national network of Cristo Rey schools, is a new high school campus as progressive as its students. As their current facility no longer meets the basic needs of their students, CRSM looked towards their neighbor, an abandoned department store, to become their new home. JGMA selected CRSM to complete the renovation and construction assignment for its new high school campus in Waukegan, Illinois.
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nancy L. Halston Obituary – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
(nee Grota and Strehlow) Of Oro Valley, Arizona (formerly Franklin, Wisconsin) passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Friday, May 13, 2022 at age 80. Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Divine Savior High School. Shed was employed by the Wauwatosa School district for 41 years. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Myrtle and Carl Grota; brother Robert F. Grota; brothers-in-law Eugene Schueller and Dr. Terrance Inda. Survived by her husband of 44 years Nicholaus C. Halston (Noah-Philippe De Rothschild); sisters, Gail Inda & Sally A. Grota; sister-in-law, Evelynn Grota; former husband Richard Strehlow; beloved dog Bella; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Nancy was a most delightful and gracious lady, with a wonderful smile and personality. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI. with the Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Rev. Michael Hammer officiating. Refreshments with be served in the church atrium immediately following mass. Procession leaving at 1:15 PM for Holy Cross Cemetery at 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Divine Savior Holy Angels High School would be appreciated. “On May 13, 2022, the world lost a loving and generous person.” Noah Philippe.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Italian Fest & more with Real Racine!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about an array of upcoming events, the first of which will help you connect to Italian culture. Italian Fest at Roma Lodge is happening on Friday July 29, Saturday July 30, & Sunday July...
Comments / 0