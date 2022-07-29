IceHogs skate into new downtown HQ

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford IceHogs have moved into new office space in downtown Rockford, right next to City Hall.

The new facilities offer 6,000 square feet for staff to enjoy state-of-the-art technology and communication, and windows.

In the past, the IceHogs administration was headquartered in the basement of the BMO Harris Bank Center.

IceHogs president of business operations, Ryan Snider, says the team is excited to expand its reach in downtown Rockford

“When the Blackhawks invested in the IceHogs, they not only invested in the IceHogs, they invested in Rockford. We truly mean that,” Snider said. “So, the investment into the BMO, the investment into this facility, the investment into downtown. We’re going to continue to invest in downtown because we want to see the vibrant downtown. It is coming back to life. We want to be a part of that continuing and making it even better.”

