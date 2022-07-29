Lanky the Clown, Reflector, Safari Samantha and Oscar the Ostrich to Entertain at Wyoming’s Big Show

www.sweetwaternow.com
Wizard’s Challenge to Entertain all at Wyoming’s Big Show
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Wizard’s Challenge to Wyoming’s Big Show on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! Visitors to the fair will experience an enchanted fantasy world of wizards and dragons as they explore the magic and wonder of science in a medieval theme.
Wyoming’s Big Show to Feature Twinkle Time
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Twinkle Time to this Wyoming’s Big Show this summer on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! With a super pop sound mixed with a touch of Broadway belt, a dash of hip hop, and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle has always danced to the beat of her own drum, breaking barriers, sound and otherwise, with both her music and Harajuku-style presentation.
Budweiser Clydesdales’ Schedule Set for Wyoming’s Big Show
ROCK SPRINGS — For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County during Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6, 2022. The Budweiser Clydesdales will conduct five parades throughout Sweetwater County and one arena performance. In addition, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display at Wyoming’s Big Show daily during normal hours on the midway.
Bomb threat at Rock Springs restaurant proves to be false
July 29, 2022 — Thursday night, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in Rock Springs. The following is a press release from the RSPD: At approximately 8 pm this evening, Rock Springs...
Abandoned/court forfeited vehicle auction occurring his Tuesday
July 28, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will be conducting another abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this coming Tuesday, August 2, at the Rock Springs office. Currently, nine vehicles and a camper are listed to be auctioned. Here is the most current list of auction items:
Black’s Fork Bridge Work on Highway 530 Will Cause Delays
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Black’s Fork bridge on WYO 530 at mile marker 14.66 south of Green River on August 1. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane controlled by a temporary signal.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 30 – July 31, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Bomb Threat at Old Chicago Believed to Be Swatting Call
ROCK SPRINGS — A reported bomb threat at Old Chicago on Thursday night is believed to have been nothing more than a swatting call. At approximately 8 pm, the Rock Springs Police Department was called to Old Chicago in response to a bomb threat. The business was evacuated to ensure public safety.
