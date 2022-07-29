www.tnonline.com
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company Holds 52-Week Firearm Raffle
The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company is holding a 52-week Gun Raffle. This raffle will be held from Jan 2, 2023, to Dec 25, 2023. Every Monday night during this period, Jackson Twp. Volunteer Fire Company will randomly select a participant's ticket from a drawing. That individual will be given 1 out of 52 potential firearms collectively valued at over $30,000. Firearms included in the drawings consist of handguns, rifles, and shotguns provided by Tall Timber Tactical, a family-owned firearm store located at 5160 PA-447, Canadensis, PA 1832.
