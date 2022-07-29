New Research: 43% of People with Disabilities in Wisconsin are Living in Financial Hardship

www.seehafernews.com
seehafernews.com
Gov. Evers, DHS Announce $2.5 Million in Telehealth Grants for Behavioral Health Providers
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today awarded more than $2.5 million to 27 providers for community behavioral health services that will provide access to mental health and substance use treatment and recovery supports through telehealth. Grantees will use this one-time funding from the American...
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay’s Nonprofit Leadership Certificate Aims to Strengthen Nonprofit Leaders
Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in communities, addressing needs often underserved. Yet leading a nonprofit requires a different skillset than leading a for-profit company. UW-Green Bay’s Nonprofit Leadership Certificate can provide tools and actionable approaches essential for nonprofit success. The Nonprofit Leadership Certificate was shaped by an advisory...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,884 New Cases, 1 Death
1 new death recorded, 1 total added to state system. On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,884 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,785 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 834 new cases, and a...
wpr.org
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Nearly half of $32.4M of WHEDA grant for affordable multifamily housing projects to invest in Milwaukee
Governor Tony Evers and WHEDA’s Elmer Moore Jr. announced on July 18 that developers of affordable multifamily housing projects across Wisconsin would soon receive $32.4 million to help fill financing gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases, and supply chain delays. “Affordable housing is essential to the...
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
seehafernews.com
Two Area Cities Named in the Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com
According to an online publication, two cities in our area are among the best places to live in the entire country. Livability.com has released a list of Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. each year for the last nine years, and for the last two, Madison has topped that list.
seehafernews.com
Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
Washington Examiner
New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
wearegreenbay.com
Eleven counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,565,215 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,222 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,565,2151,563,351 (+1,884) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,144 (64.6%)3,768,747 (64.6%) Fully...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dairy Queen Blizzards for Children's Wisconsin on 'Miracle Treat Day'
MILWAUKEE - On Thursday, July 28, Dairy Queen's "Miracle Treat Day," $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating locations was donated to Children’s Wisconsin and other Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the United States and Canada. The Blizzard is a Dairy Queen classic, even when it...
WEAU-TV 13
26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
spectrumnews1.com
Farmers market peas linked to half dozen cases of salmonella in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Six people have fallen ill after consuming shelled peas from Wisconsin farmers markets and farm stands, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS said the ongoing investigation has uncovered six salmonella cases linked to shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market in Ripon, Wis. The loose peas have been sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands, as well as farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac. The peas were also sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company’s farm stand in Neenah.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay, Fond du Lac Farmers Markets Among Several Linked to Salmonella Outbreak
The farmer’s markets in Green Bay and Fond du Lac are among four throughout the state that have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, six people have become sick after eating shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market out of Ripon.
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin in Line for More Opioid Settlement Millions
(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin is among the states in-line to get millions from a new settlement with another opioid maker. Wisconsin and 11 other states are announcing a tentative four-point-two billion-dollar settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals. That’s in addition to last year’s 26-billion-dollar settlement with other opioid makers. Wisconsin’s...
seehafernews.com
UWGB’s Institute for Women’s Leadership Launching New Programs in September
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is now enrolling women across Northeast Wisconsin for two new leadership programsavailable through the Institute for Women’s Leadership. The programs begin in September and are designed to meet the region’s ongoing need to strengthen the women’s leadership pipeline. The Institute for Women’s...
seehafernews.com
Door County Cherry Picking Fundraiser Collects Nearly $7,000 for Ukrainian Aid
A couple of weeks ago we reported on a Door County cherry farm that was raising money to aid those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bernard Farms called the event “Pick Cherries for Ukraine” and it has been going on all month. They invited people out...
