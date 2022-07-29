Green Bay Rockers host back-to-school collection drive for pair of games

George F Torrey, 85, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2022, at home. He was born to the late Theodore and Eleanor Torrey on July 8, 1937, in Oshkosh. George attended St. Norbert High School and graduated from St. Norbert College in 1957. From 1953 – 1958, he worked various jobs for Ft. Howard Paper Co., Bingham & Risdon, and Retail Credit Co. George served in the United States Army from 1959-1965 as a staff sergeant. He retired from the Brown County Human Services department in 1999 where he worked as a fraud investigation supervisor. Growing up, George enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycles, bowling, and riding hot rods. Later in life, he still partook in hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved animals, owning many dogs over the years. George was a member of various welfare fraud organizations, NRA, 2nd Amendment Foundation (WI), Gun Owners of America, several conservation groups, The American Legion, and lifelong member of the North American Hunting Club. Survivors include his stepdaughter, Jacqueline Carillo; grandchildren, Michael Wieber, Jennifer Wieber Videkovich and Donald Thurlow, great-grandchildren, and close friend, Suzy Salmon. He is preceded in death by his wife, Violet (Vicky); stepson Roy Bryant; parents; and siblings, Mary Ellen and John Thomas. A visitation will be held on August 2, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 3370 Deerfield Ln, Suamico, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial and military honors will take place at St. Benedict Cemetery following the service. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO