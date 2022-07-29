Institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform, CLST, Acquires Funding from Spartan Group, Others

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has hit out at MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor in a recent tweet, calling the prominent Bitcoin maximalist “a total clown.”. In a video clip, Saylor claims that the securities laws have their basis in the Decalogue, a set of biblical principles relating to ethics and worship. “The basis of securities laws is thou shall not lie, cheat or steal. That’s the basis of the law. That’s the basis of the law,” Saylor said. Hence, he doesn’t buy the popular argument that the securities laws are antiquated.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO