Institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform, CLST, Acquires Funding from Spartan Group, Others

Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)
Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
Gensler Aims to Get Crypto Exchanges to Register With SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been working harder to try and get crypto trading platforms to register with the SEC as talk about how to regulate the assets increases in volume. In a video released Thursday (July 28), Gensler said he wants agency staff to work...
Digital Asset Platform KuCoin Introduces NFT ETF to Support “Blue-Chip” NFT Investments
KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its NFT ETF Trading Zone (on July 29, 2022). The new product aims “to improve the liquidity of NFT assets and lower the investment threshold of blue-chip NFTs for over 20 million users.”. The launch of the NFT ETF...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
NFTs: Jupiter Exchange Raises $5 Million for Alternative Asset Marketplace
Jupiter Exchange has raised $5 million to launch an alternative asset exchange, according to a statement from the company. The Seed round was led by White Hilt Capital. Jupiter Exchange will leverage NFT technology to “curate” iconic objects and make fractional ownership possible for anyone on the marketplace.
Global crypto exchange LATOKEN to list BSV
BSV’s listing on popular global cryptocurrency exchange LATOKEN marks the continued momentum and success of the BSV blockchain in 2022. Zug, Switzerland: 1st of August 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) native token on the global exchange LATOKEN. From August 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on LATOKEN.
FTX Exchange FZE Obtains Dubai’s First Virtual Asset Service Provider MVP License
FTX Exchange FZE announced that it has received approval “to enter Dubai’s ‘Minimum Viable Product’ (MVP) program for Virtual Assets under the world’s only specialist regime for this sector operated by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).”. As a subsidiary of FTX Europe, FTX Exchange...
Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust
Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Slams Michael Saylor as "Total Clown"
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has hit out at MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor in a recent tweet, calling the prominent Bitcoin maximalist “a total clown.”. In a video clip, Saylor claims that the securities laws have their basis in the Decalogue, a set of biblical principles relating to ethics and worship. “The basis of securities laws is thou shall not lie, cheat or steal. That’s the basis of the law. That’s the basis of the law,” Saylor said. Hence, he doesn’t buy the popular argument that the securities laws are antiquated.
Coinbase Announces Support for Ethereum-Based Chainlink (LINK) Competitor As Crypto Markets Stall
US crypto giant Coinbase is announcing support for a decentralized Ethereum (ETH)-based oracle. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will add Nest Protocol (NEST) once liquidity conditions are met. “Trading will begin on or after 9 AM PT on 26 July 2022 if liquidity conditions are met. Once sufficient...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Is now the time to buy Bitcoin? Consider what some of the smartest investors have to say.
UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says
Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Evaluating the ROI of Blockchain Technology
As businesses and financial institutions (FIs) look for the best returns on their payments infrastructure investments, blockchain technology has become an increasingly diverse and promising area to explore. Among surveyed businesses that operate in 10 or more countries, almost 69% said they use smart contracts that trigger payments without human...
Babel Finance Loses $280 Million, 8,000 BTC Of Customer Funds: Report
Babel Finance lost $280 million of customer funds from unhedged trading. The amount includes 8,000 BTC. Babel is seeking a restructure through convertible debt that would see creditors become shareholders. Babel Finance, a financial services firm for cryptocurrencies, recently reported a staggering loss of its customers’ funds totalling over $280...
El Salvador still has plans for a bitcoin bond even as the country sees a 50% loss on its crypto investment
El Salvador's finance minister said the country still plans to issue a bitcoin bond using blockchain technology, Bloomberg reported. The nation purchased 2,381 bitcoin tokens with public funds since making the crypto legal tender last year. In total, those investments are worth about 50% less amid the broad downturn, per...
Crypto Crash – Is the Bottom In and What Does the Future of Crypto Hold?
For the last half-year or so, the crypto market has found itself gripped by bearish pressure, with the total capitalization of this rapidly-maturing industry having dipped from $3 trillion to its current valuation of $900 billion. It also bears mentioning that every top 10 digital asset – including Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
