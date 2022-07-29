2022 Georgia football profile: Quarterback Stetson Bennett

dawnofthedawg.com
Georgia football: Fast and physical defense is the standard
Georgia football has a high standard for its defense; after 2021, that expectation is even higher. While it’s hard to duplicate what the defense did on the field last season, the standards set for them are something the 2022 squad can accomplish. With head coach Kirby Smart, he is...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge two-sport star Kennedy Harp is one of state's most dynamic softball players
SUWANEE — There was plenty for former Winder-Barrow softball coach Jordan Najafi to be excited about when she accepted an offer to fill the opening at Peachtree Ridge during the offseason. Perhaps the most exciting perk of her new job was being able to coach one of most dynamic...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
nowhabersham.com
Tallulah Adventures breathes new life into old Georgia Power building
Tallulah Adventures, a new outdoor recreational site, is open and ready for families and area visitors alike. It’s designed with a one-of-a-kind climbing wall, a large, green lawn, a pavilion, and a cafe/bar. Tallulah Adventures is the dream child of entrepreneur Bill Turk and his daughter Spencer Turk. Bill has eleven other businesses that he has begun and oversees. Possibly, Tallulah Adventures is the one closest to his heart.
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
Gainesville Police warn of bear sightings 'amongst wonderful wildlife'
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Warmer temperatures mean black bears are out to play, and they've been spotted roaming around Gainesville, Georgia. Gainesville Police Department posted about a recent sighting Saturday. "We are aware of bear sightings in and around the downtown area, no need to call 911," the department said.
Red and Black
Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong
Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless. The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process,...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
wuga.org
COVID Cases on Rise in Athens-Clarke
Athens-Clarke County has seen a rise in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. In the last 14 days, there have been 431 reported cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, which the CDC classifies as a high level of community transmission. Neighboring communities are seeing a similar increase with Barrow County...
Ga DOT works at 10 Loop in Athens
There is a heads-up for drivers on Highway 10 Loop in Athens, a traffic shift at US 29 southbound under the Loop: drivers will be moved to the inner lane with the outside lane closed, starting at around 10 this morning and lasting til about 2 this afternoon. From the...
$17,000 worth of chainsaws stolen in less than five minutes from Alpharetta store
ALPHARETTA, Ga — Video from a Thursday morning break-in at an Alpharetta power tools store shows the latest example of thieves doing whatever it takes to steal chainsaws in the metro. In the video, a group of three masked thieves is seen getting away with an estimated $17,000 worth...
nowhabersham.com
GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital
Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
accesswdun.com
Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus
Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch will continue with plans to expand a new campus following the approval Thursday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners of the school's bond financing plans. The commission voted unanimously on the matter as part of its consent agenda. A press release from Lanier...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton
A line of severe thunderstorms are moving through north Georgia to start the weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Friday into Saturday morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Morgan, Newton and Walton...
theatlanta100.com
Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery
Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Chairman guest speaker at August TRIAD meeting in Loganville Friday
The August Triad Meeting in Loganville will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at The Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation). The speaker will be David Thompson, Walton County Commission Chairman. You will also hear from others about what is going on in the City of Loganville and Walton County.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Gwinnett County installs cameras intended to crack down on speeding near area schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — One Lawrenceville city says that nearly everyone who drives by Central Gwinnett High School goes too fast after conducting their recent traffic safety study. This school year, the school will be introducing new traffic safety cameras, which they hope will deter drivers from speeding. Central...
nowhabersham.com
Driver arrested after disabling two state patrol cars during chase
A pickup truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement on a chase through three Northeast Georgia counties. The suspect driver disabled two Georgia State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, says GSP’s Courtney Floyd. At 8:38 p.m. on July 27, Habersham County Dispatch asked troopers from Post...
