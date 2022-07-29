33rd Annual Kuumba Festival to run through the weekend in Morningside Park

www.wbir.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in downtown Knoxville may see drinking horns, hammers and plenty of mead over the weekend. It'll all be for a Viking-themed festival that includes tarot readings, new kinds of mead and plenty of competitions. Starting Friday and running through the weekend, Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus...
More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lonsdale Elementary ribbon cutting for their new building will be August 1 at 10 a.m.
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Sevierville police searching for man wanted for child rape. Sevierville Police Department officers are searching for the suspect in a child rape case. People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion. Updated: 20 hours ago.
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An annual event back-to-school event is taking place on August 4. School Mania, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is taking place on Friday, August 5 from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. School Mania is an event...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee. The museum also hosts concerts, painting events for kids and more. Artists are also welcomed to create their work. See the exhibitions and artwork from East Tennessee artists.
The Smoky Mountain Human Society will stop serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. The shelter will now have to solely rely on public donations.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This fall, University of Tennessee students will have the option of staying at the Holiday Inn Express at 6324 Papermill Drive, according to the housing website. The hotel will function as an off-campus apartment placement and will be an “affordable housing option for transfer students in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Knoxville has grown, so Stephanie Welch has grown. Over the last nearly 30 years, the city's gained more people, more amenities, a real, live downtown and a spiffier, maybe even cool image. Welch has watched the city progress, and in many ways, she's helped at...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — (GATLINBURG, Tenn.) -- There is an ongoing investigation after a woman was found dead in an apparent suicide at a theme park in the Smoky Mountains, police said. The woman, Jessica Rhea Ford, 40, was found on Thursday night beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta, according...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tax-free weekend is underway in Tennessee. It gives people an opportunity to save some money when it comes to buying school supply items, clothing, and electronics before the start of the school year. School and art supplies under $100 are tax-free. Clothing is tax-free on items...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Pet of the Week we introduce you to Stripes, a sweet male kitten looking for a forever home. If you cannot adopt there are many ways to help local pets within our community. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley works tirelessly...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An assisted living facility is collecting supplies to help younger students stay prepared for school and succeed with their studies. The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer's Center of Excellence in West Knoxville is hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event. As part of the event, they decorated a transportation van and are collecting donations of all kinds of school supplies. They hope to collect enough supplies to fully pack the box before delivering it to students.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
