BHN named as community behavioral health center for Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership (MBHP ) has awarded the Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN) the contract to serve as the Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) for the Springfield area.

Beginning January 1, 2023 the BHN’s CBHC will be located at their facility on Liberty Street in Springfield. The service area includes Agawam, Blandford, Chester, East Longmeadow, Granville, Hampden, Huntington, Indian Orchard, Longmeadow, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick, Springfield, Tolland, Westfield, West Springfield, and Wilbraham.

As a MBHP partner, BHN will be directly involved in the state’s efforts to expand access to outpatient mental health treatment, by providing a starting point to high-quality mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, including outpatient and adult and youth crisis intervention.

Community centered programs are a focal point in the state’s Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform. Centers will offer same-day access to assessments and referrals and crisis treatment as well as evidence-based, goal-oriented, trauma-informed care; focus on equity through culturally competent, accessible treatment; coverage for all ages; and community-based crisis intervention with full outpatient and aftercare services.

According to Steve Winn, President and CEO of BHN, “BHN welcomes the opportunity to serve as a Community Behavioral Health Center to meet current and growing needs in the Springfield area. As the behavioral health infrastructure continues to evolve, BHN is pleased to partner with the Commonwealth in this new approach to providing access to services and to strengthen providers such as BHN.”

MBHP is the single statewide behavioral health vendor for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services’ MassHealth program and manages behavioral health care for over 500,000 MassHealth recipients. Information about the partnership and its programs can be found on their website.

