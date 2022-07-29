ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

BHN named as community behavioral health center for Springfield area

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUgLK_0gy1NQ6A00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership (MBHP ) has awarded the Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN) the contract to serve as the Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) for the Springfield area.

Beginning January 1, 2023 the BHN’s CBHC will be located at their facility on Liberty Street in Springfield. The service area includes Agawam, Blandford, Chester, East Longmeadow, Granville, Hampden, Huntington, Indian Orchard, Longmeadow, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick, Springfield, Tolland, Westfield, West Springfield, and Wilbraham.

Behavioral Health Network partners with local community for vax clinic at Movies in the Park

As a MBHP partner, BHN will be directly involved in the state’s efforts to expand access to outpatient mental health treatment, by providing a starting point to high-quality mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, including outpatient and adult and youth crisis intervention.

Community centered programs are a focal point in the state’s Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform. Centers will offer same-day access to assessments and referrals and crisis treatment as well as evidence-based, goal-oriented, trauma-informed care; focus on equity through culturally competent, accessible treatment; coverage for all ages; and community-based crisis intervention with full outpatient and aftercare services.

According to Steve Winn, President and CEO of BHN, “BHN welcomes the opportunity to serve as a Community Behavioral Health Center to meet current and growing needs in the Springfield area. As the behavioral health infrastructure continues to evolve, BHN is pleased to partner with the Commonwealth in this new approach to providing access to services and to strengthen providers such as BHN.”

MBHP is the single statewide behavioral health vendor for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services’ MassHealth program and manages behavioral health care for over 500,000 MassHealth recipients. Information about the partnership and its programs can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
City
Montgomery, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Blandford, MA
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wilbraham, MA
City
Granville, MA
City
Tolland, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Agawam, MA
City
Southwick, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Huntington, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health And Human Services#Service Area#Bhn#Behavioral Health Network
MassLive.com

Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn

SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

East Street in Pittsfield to be repaved beginning Monday

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Street in Pittsfield is scheduled to be milled and paved beginning on Monday. Parking on East Street will be prohibited from 12 a.m. to noon from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4. Milling will begin Monday on the east side from Park Square to the East, Elm, and Fourth […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

2022 'Day of Hope' looks to provide resources to community, message of positivity in Central Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - The goal of local nonprofit Hope for Worcester is in their name. Their Day of Hope in the city Saturday looked to spread just that. Hope for Worcester's mission is to revitalize communities and renew hope by collaborating with businesses, health and service organizations, churches and individuals to meet physical, emotional, spiritual and relational needs in the city and throughout Central Massachusetts. Volunteers gathered at locations across the city like Elm Park, as well as one spot in Southbridge, to offer the community free services like mental health resources, groceries, clothing, and even prayer.
WORCESTER, MA
WNYT

Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire

Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy