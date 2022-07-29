Black grassroots activism shows signs of resurgence

spokesman-recorder.com
BLCK Press Challenges Local Media Narratives
Independent journalist Georgia Fort started BLCK Press a few months after the murder of George Floyd. "I love telling stories, it's my passion, my purpose. As a Black woman, as a biracial woman, it was difficult to do that in an impactful way working for mainstream media," Fort says. After...
Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests
Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and other cities who are ramping up pressure as they seek to negotiate union contracts. Customers who pulled up to the drive-thru on Sunday morning at 4712 Cedar Avenue were told there’d be no coffee today or tomorrow but […] The post Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney will go from seven to two on Aug. 9
Candidates are lining up to replace longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman this fall. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the current field of seven candidates will be reduced from seven to two when primary election votes are counted. Freeman is leaving office at the end of the year. He served two different stints as Hennepin County Attorney, [...]
"Hey Pretty" writer starts fundraising campaign to get more coloring books to Black girls
MINNEAPOLIS -- We love a good follow-up on WCCO Sunday Morning. Remember Maya Marchelle?A few years ago she heard a little girl being called a derogatory name. That inspired this Minneapolis social worker to want to make all girls feel pretty. Marchelle is a musician, a social worker, and a writer. She wrote a coloring book called "Hey Pretty!" with hope of lighting up the souls of little girls.After the WCCO report in June, Marchelle says viewers reached out to her, saying they want to help her cause. So, she's starting a fundraising campaign to get more of the books in the hands of little girls. For more information, check out her website.
Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate
The Columbia Heights City Council will address alleged racist remarks made by a member toward a candidate for an open seat on the council. Justice Spriggs, a University of Minnesota Medical School student running for one of two at-large seats, spoke before council members at a meeting earlier this week after receiving a call from the phone of council member KT Jacobs.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
How state and federal consent decrees could make way for broader scope of changes to Minneapolis policing
The city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) released a joint statement last week agreeing to return to negotiations for a consent decree following the state agency’s scathing report finding a pattern of racial discrimination in the Minneapolis Police Department’s (MPD) policing for at least a decade.
This Story of Five Minnesotans Shows Minnesota Nice Still Exists
Four Minnesotan women and one Minnesotan boy were waiting at the John F. Kennedy Airport for their flight when it was suddenly canceled. After waiting for hours and then hearing that the JetBlue flight from NYC to Minneapolis was canceled these Minnesotans realized they should do something. Those who were...
Twin Cities Volunteer Spends Three Weeks in Poland at Ukrainian Refugee Center
Alexandra Sasha Sakurets spent three weeks volunteering at a makeshift refugee center in Poland for Ukrainian refugees. Her day jobs in the Twin Cities are ICU nurse at M Health Fairview and owner of a MedSpa - she also has a young family. What compels a person to leave the comfort of her home to help war refugees? We talked to Sasha about this very noble impulse and how you can assist in the ongoing war efforts.
Southern Minnesota News
Ellison: No appeal to defend Minnesota abortion restrictions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional. Ellison said Thursday that the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and would be unlikely to...
Khalid to perform in Minneapolis for MLS All-Star Weekend, August 8
Five-time grammy nominated R&B singer, Khalid will perform at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Monday, August 8. Hometown talent, Miloe is scheduled to perform as the opening act. Known for songs like “Better”, “Location”, and “Young Dumb & Broke”, Khalid will be singing the hits, as well...
Can Minneapolis curb violent crime? Community leaders are hopeful
MINNEAPOLIS — Amid a rise in violent crime across the country, Minneapolis is seeing a jump in gun violence that has community leaders pushing even harder for change. On Thursday, the second annual Stop Violence Cookout was held at Peavey Field Park, which was put on by T.O.U.C.H. Outreach and Corcoran Neighborhood Organization. Corcoran Neighborhood Organization Executive Director Alicia Smith says getting neighbors together is healthy for the community.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess
A prankster in Minneapolis, Minnesota made a big soapy mess on Hennepin Ave. Thursday morning. I mean, I guess it helped clean up the street? Maybe?. I spotted the video from WCCO this morning on Facebook and I thought it had snowed for a second. Turns out, someone had decided it would be funny to pour soap into a fountain on Hennepin Ave. this morning and take off.
At least 9 cities in the Twin Cities metro targeted with antisemitic, racist flyers
Multiple communities around the Twin Cities have seen antisemitic and white supremacist notes distributed this summer to residential areas. Since July 1, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) has found flyers distributed in the following areas in the Twin Cities metro:. Minneapolis. St. Paul. St....
4 scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities
The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities. Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.Minneapolis LookoutWhat you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center. Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill. Summit Overlook ParkWhat you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end...
"Creating positivity": Art gardens on Broadway and Lyndale seek to change the narrative
MINNEAPOLIS – Art and color now fill the liquor store parking lot at one of north Minneapolis' most trafficked intersections. It's part of a plan to bring color, vibrancy and hope to an area that has been a hotspot for crime.Volunteers from Love MPLS and Sanctuary Covenant Church dedicated the space during Saturday's "Flow Northside Art Crawl" event, giving onlookers a chance to see the project shaping the lot since mid-May."Being here and creating something positive in a corner that's so stereotypically negative, it makes a really big impact," said Teagan Malone, who contributed her artistic skills to the project's...
